Make a wish! Shooting stars to grace Dutch skies this weekend

The Netherlands is gearing up for a breathtaking meteor shower this weekend, and here’s how you can experience it firsthand. ✨

According to Weeronline, stargazers in the Netherlands can expect to witness an impressive 22 to 33 shooting stars streaking across the sky every hour from Saturday to Sunday.

Although the most visible meteors will fall on the nights of October 21 and 22, meteorologists report that you also have a chance of spotting these celestial travellers a few days before and after this window.

Where to watch the meteor shower

For the optimal meteor shower experience, it’s all about location, location, location. If you find yourself in an area with minimal light pollution, you’re in for a real treat. Such conditions are ideal and you can witness up to four times as many meteors.

Now, the meteorological fine print: the conditions for observing this meteor shower could definitely be better.

Why, you ask? Well, the peak of this celestial show is expected to occur around 5 PM on Sunday. That’s right, it’s still daylight.

So, while the meteors will definitely be streaking across the sky, don’t be disappointed if the show isn’t as spectacular as you’d hoped for.

Weird Dutch weather is working in our favour

However, don’t despair just yet because Dutch weather can be as changeable as it is unpredictable.

While it’s still unclear if there will be clouds covering the stars and blocking our views, meteorologists note that there is a glimmer of hope that the cloud cover might just part ways.

So gather your blankets, find a cosy spot, and keep your eyes on the skies this weekend. With some luck and a touch of Dutch meteorological whimsy, you might just get to make that perfect wish on a shooting star.

Will you watch the meteor shower this weekend? Tell us in the comments!