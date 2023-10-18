🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Make a wish! Shooting stars to grace Dutch skies this weekend

Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Last updated
1 minute read
The Netherlands is gearing up for a breathtaking meteor shower this weekend, and here’s how you can experience it firsthand. ✨

According to Weeronline, stargazers in the Netherlands can expect to witness an impressive 22 to 33 shooting stars streaking across the sky every hour from Saturday to Sunday.

Although the most visible meteors will fall on the nights of October 21 and 22, meteorologists report that you also have a chance of spotting these celestial travellers a few days before and after this window.

Where to watch the meteor shower

For the optimal meteor shower experience, it’s all about location, location, location. If you find yourself in an area with minimal light pollution, you’re in for a real treat. Such conditions are ideal and you can witness up to four times as many meteors.

Now, the meteorological fine print: the conditions for observing this meteor shower could definitely be better.

Why, you ask? Well, the peak of this celestial show is expected to occur around 5 PM on Sunday. That’s right, it’s still daylight.

So, while the meteors will definitely be streaking across the sky, don’t be disappointed if the show isn’t as spectacular as you’d hoped for. 

Weird Dutch weather is working in our favour

However, don’t despair just yet because Dutch weather can be as changeable as it is unpredictable.

While it’s still unclear if there will be clouds covering the stars and blocking our views, meteorologists note that there is a glimmer of hope that the cloud cover might just part ways.

READ MORE | Autumn is here! Cold temperatures to hit the Netherlands in the coming days

So gather your blankets, find a cosy spot, and keep your eyes on the skies this weekend. With some luck and a touch of Dutch meteorological whimsy, you might just get to make that perfect wish on a shooting star.

Will you watch the meteor shower this weekend? Tell us in the comments!

Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

