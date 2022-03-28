Joran van der Sloot: the story of a Dutch killer

How did an 18-year-old boy from the Dutch city of Arnhem become the number one criminal on Times Top 10 Crime Stories of 2010?

From an infamous disappearance that made international headlines to the murder of a former presidential candidate’s daughter, Joran van der Sloot has quite the criminal record.

His crimes are shocking, disturbing, and have had deeply negative effects on so many people — and it all started when he was only a teenager.

Golden child turned cold-blooded killer

On the outside, it looked like Joran had a pretty decent and privileged childhood. He was born in Arnhem to his dad, a lawyer, and his mom, an art teacher. At the age of 10, he moved with his family to Aruba, where he was an honours student at the International School of Aruba.

Joran was also known for his athletic ability, even competing in doubles tennis with his father at Moët et Chandon Anniversary Cup in 2005.

Hoe is het toch met …….. Joran van der Sloot ? pic.twitter.com/Cw0DbXcefo — Michel 🇳🇱🇮🇱 (@Michel1401) June 19, 2019

However, not everything was sunshine and rainbows for this golden boy. After breaking up with his girlfriend at the age of 16, Joran sought comfort in the scene of Aruban nightlife.

He even moved from his bedroom to his parents’ guest house in the garden so that no one could see what he was up to. Joran’s mother had said that Joran had a problem with compulsive lying and often snuck out of the house to go to casinos.

No one knew that this seemingly normal young boy would grow up to find himself as one of the most notorious Dutch criminals of all time. 🚨

The disappearance of Natalee Holloway

Natalee Holloway was an 18-year-old American woman who went on vacation with her friends, along with chaperones, to Aruba to celebrate their high school graduation. She graduated with honours from Mountain Brook High School in Alabama and received a full scholarship to the University of Alabama, where she planned to study medicine.

However, Natalee would never board her return flight to the United States, devastating both her family and the world.

Anyone remember the Natalee Holloway case? I still find this to be one of the saddest stories ever. She was never found and her family never really got closure. pic.twitter.com/x4hmw6GSnJ — KB. (@KevinBobby) December 28, 2019

It all began on the night of May 30, 2005, the last day of their trip. Natalee and her friends went out for a night on the town and visited Aruba’s Oranjestad bar and the Carlos’n’Charlie’s nightclub.

Natalee was last seen at around 1:30 AM by her classmates, who noticed her getting into a car with 17-year-old Joran and two other men.

When Natalee failed to show up for her flight later that same day, the Aruban authorities were notified and an investigation began.

Thanks to eyewitnesses and surveillance cameras, the police were able to identify Joran van der Sloot as potentially the last person to see her alive.

Hundreds of volunteers from Aruba, the U.S., and even 50 Dutch marines joined the search-and-rescue efforts but Natalee’s body was never found.

Memorial wall for Nathalee Holloway just a few days after her disappearance. Image: Mary Thompson/Wikimedia Commons/CC2.0

While much of the case thus far pointed to Joran van der Sloot as being responsible for her disappearance, he was never formally charged due to a lack of evidence.

The case officially remains unsolved and Natalee Holloway was declared legally dead on January 12, 2012, at the request of her father.

International attention

Natalee Holloway’s case is one of the most famous disappearances in the world. The case garnered media attention from many U.S. and Dutch television networks.

It was so big that even the famous late crime journalist, Peter R. de Vries, set up an undercover sting operation and recorded a taped confession from Joran.

In the recordings, Joran admitted — under the influence of marijuana — to a man he believed to be a drug dealer (actually a petty criminal hired by the TV program for this undercover stint) that Natalee died on the morning that she disappeared.

Natalee Holloway would have turned 33 today. She was born #OTD 1986. https://t.co/vQAd07ZLBn pic.twitter.com/fHJAL64SDf — Jeremy Gray (@jgray78) October 21, 2019

He claimed that Natalee had a seizure and that he tried to revive her but was unsuccessful. Then, he called a friend to help dispose of her body into the ocean.

However, Joran later argued that he lied in the confessions in order to impress the man he believed to be a drug dealer. While the recordings were damning, they could not be used to get an arrest warrant for Joran or anyone else who could have been involved.

Furthermore, despite the evidence and retracted confessions, Joran was never charged for Natalee’s disappearance.

The murder of Stephany Flores Ramírez

Stephany Flores Ramírez was the daughter of a highly influential businessman and former presidential candidate, Ricardo Flores, in Peru. She was a 21-year-old business administration student at the University of Peru.

On 30 May 2010, exactly five years to the day after Natalee’s disappearance, Stephany attended a poker tournament in Lima at the Atlanta City Casino. When she failed to return home, her family reported her missing to the police.

Meanwhile, hotel security footage showed Joran and Stephany entering a hotel room booked under his name (smart 🙄).

Later, Joran was seen leaving the room — but Stephany never emerged. He even told hotel staff “not to bother the girl in the room.”

But when hotel staff opened the door to Joran’s room, they discovered the young woman’s lifeless body. Her cause of death was ruled to be blunt force trauma to the head and police found a tennis racquet believed to be the murder weapon.

Motive

Peruvian authorities determined that Stephany was murdered because she had been looking at Joran’s laptop and asking questions about Natalee’s disappearance. Apparently, Joran grew enraged and killed the woman.

After the murder on May 30, 2010, Van der Sloot fled to Chile, but was caught by police and was extradited back to Peru for questioning. A week later, he confessed to murdering Stephany but later tried to retract his confession.

On this day in 2010 June 3, Joran Van Der Sloot, a longtime suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American teen Natalee Holloway in Aruba, is arrested in Chile in connection with the slaying of 21-year-old Stephany Flores, in Lima, Peru. #onthisday #truecrime pic.twitter.com/0OboL2m2lT — Murderific True Crime Podcast (@MurderificBPC) June 3, 2019

Two weeks later, justice finally came for Joran van der Sloot when a Peruvian judge ruled his confession as valid and sentenced him to 28 years in prison for her murder.

He is now rotting away in a Peruvian prison cell, where he has received a lot of media attention over the years. He also married a Peruvian woman who was working and selling goods in the prison and had a child with her.

Joran left behind a trail of pain and devastation for two innocent families who still reel from their losses. Natalee and Stephany were both young, bright women who had their futures taken away from them — and they will never be forgotten.

Feature Image: Aruba Police Force/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain/Modified