It’s official! Parents in the Netherlands can give their babies double surnames

NewsPolitics & Society
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
photo-of-parents-hands-with-baby-in-shape-of-heart
Image: Depositphotos

Pondering about whose surname your little one should take when the time comes? The Dutch government just made your life much easier — you can now use both!

Yep, that’s right. The Dutch government has passed a new bill that will allow children born in the Netherlands to have both their parents’ surnames. This law will come into effect from January 1, 2024.

Parents can choose to use a double surname if their baby is born on and after January 1, 2024. The double surname will then apply to any future kiddies that they may have together.

READ MORE | How to register a birth in the Netherlands

Transitional period

Don’t worry, if your baby was born before January 1, 2024, there is a transitional arrangement for one year after the bill comes into effect. 

What does this mean? If you’d like, you can also choose to give any children you had after January 1 2016, a double-barrel surname.

Meaning your munchkins will be running around with a little piece of both of you!

Adopting your heritage

In a statement, the Dutch minister for Legal Protection, Franc Weerwind, says, “Your last name is part of the identity. Your name says something about your family, your history and the people you belong to.”

“This proposal increases parents’ freedom of choice,” he claims in the statement “with this, they can both express their bond with the child through the name.”

READ MORE | Names in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch names

With the new law, you can also choose to give your adopted child a combination of their surname at birth and one of the adoptive parents’ surnames. 

This is especially great news for many internationals in the Netherlands. Individuals with multiple nationalities who have different surnames in another country finally have a solution with this bill being passed. 

This means they won’t have to go through a name-changing procedure to unify their surnames. 

@cl_audio

My favorite #Dutch 🇳🇱 names pt. 3: Van der Berg #TikTokNetherlands

♬ Fallen Down – Toby Fox

The past is making way for the future

Babies born in the Netherlands originally received their fathers’ surnames until 1998, when it became possible to choose mama’s name instead. With this news, neither parents have to miss out on passing on their family name.

However, if you feel like you would be making your child’s name too long, you don’t have to choose a double-barrel surname. 

In fact, you don’t have to choose at all. If parents in the Netherlands don’t choose a surname for their baby, the birth mother’s surname will be used if the parents are unmarried or unregistered partners. 

With parents in a marriage or registered partnership, the child will receive the surname of the father or co-mother. 

What do you think of this new Dutch law? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Going abroad? These international trains will NOT be running on Monday
Next article
7 things you need as a freelancer in the Netherlands
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Girl (7) dies and boy (5) seriously injured following collision with bus in Utrecht

A seven-year-old girl died and a five-year-old boy has been left seriously injured following a collision at 8 AM with...
Naomi Lamaury -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #97: Apply hair gel like they’re frosting a cake

Simone Jacobs - 0
Upon arrival in the Netherlands, you’ll probably feel like you’re on the set of Grease with all the slicked-back hair — but that’s not...

Girl (7) dies and boy (5) seriously injured following collision with bus in Utrecht

Naomi Lamaury - 0
A seven-year-old girl died and a five-year-old boy has been left seriously injured following a collision at 8 AM with a public bus in...

No more temporary rental contracts in the Netherlands? The government supports it

Naomi Lamaury - 0
A call to scrap temporary rental contracts in the Netherlands is receiving majority support in the Dutch parliament. The call is part of an...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.