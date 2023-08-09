‘No English on the tram’: Push for public transport announcements to be Dutch only

English this, English that. Some Dutchies feel the English language is corrupting their country, and they’ve had enough. That is why they’ve decided English tram and bus announcements have to go.
At least, that’s what a group of Dutch language enthusiasts (yes, those exist) from the Language Defense Foundation are striving for, AD.nl reports.
You know that Siri-like voice who robotically recites “the Hague Central Station” in a clipped English accent when you’re onboard an HTM bus or tram?
That is exactly what this group of activists are attempting to abolish. They’ve fastened protesting posters to nearly every HTM stop explaining their cause.
Who cares?
Good question. Why does any of this make a difference? Well, according to defenders of the Dutch language, it’s demotivating internationals from making an effort to learn it, as well as being “discriminatory” towards ordinary, native Dutchies.
Not only that, but the English announcements are causing conductors and tram drivers to go “crazy”, according to Jan Heitmeier of the Language Defense Foundation.
READ MORE | Public transport in the Netherlands: the complete guide
Apparently, the original language is “deteriorating” in its use, even for native Dutchies, since many have just resorted to speaking more English amongst themselves. Wonder why *cough*. 👀
More inclusion, less confusion
Are HTM in agreement with the cause? The short answer is no.
While they say they sympathise with the foundation’s concerns, they also claim their services need to prioritise clarity above everything else.
In order to avoid confusing tourists and internationals alike, they’d rather keep their stop announcements universally understandable.
After all, the Hague is meant to be the international city of Peace & Justice, not to mention an expat and tourist hotspot.
Besides, as a spokesperson from HTM points out, the Dutch transport system has already incorporated a lot of English loanwords (such as the “chip card” or “checking in”).
Basically, English is everywhere. You can run, but you can’t hide. Just kidding. 🙃
Do you agree with the notion that public transport announcements should exclusively be in Dutch? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
I’m 100% behind this. If you move to any country that is not a English speaking country, then you better learn their language or maybe you should stick to countries they do speak English in. Its quite rude to expect other counties to be forced to speak English instead of their native language. I’d say dont like it, then leave. Im learning Dutch myself actually, would love to visit The Netherlands speaking Dutch, not English. Call it common courtesy. If you stumble in your words, the people ive found are far more willing to help you, as they see you’re making an attempt than being just another jerk toursist that thinks everyone should speak English. Im sure i will get a lot of hate or retaliation for this, but I don’t honestly care.
I understand your point in smaller towns. Most cities have either lot of tourists, business travelers, students and people here on short stay. Not every non-Dutch person is an expat living in the country. For those who are. Living they should learn Dutch. Making everything Dutch that too in a public transport will only make it inconvenient for lot of these people. We should keep in mind that Netherlands is an international hub for business. It’s nice to be welcoming in that sense. On the contrary 95 percent of Dutch people speak English. I would be willing to bet that the not many of that fiver percent live in major cities. While I appreciate the sentiment it’s just not practical.
As most important international hub and gateway to EU English language should not be clipped. It will have negative impact to international tourism and sizeable earning of the country. Government should rethink such divisive decisions carefully.
This is so wrong… there are so many internationals living here.. and yes, they all learn the language after some time. But living here as a foreigner is pretty hard anyway. Taking away their access to the most basic of informations won’t be good for anyone
And for the ones that want the foreigners to go home, just remember how much we contribute to your economy…
If we all leave at once, you’ll be the ones to suffer. .