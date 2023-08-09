‘No English on the tram’: Push for public transport announcements to be Dutch only

English this, English that. Some Dutchies feel the English language is corrupting their country, and they’ve had enough. That is why they’ve decided English tram and bus announcements have to go.

At least, that’s what a group of Dutch language enthusiasts (yes, those exist) from the Language Defense Foundation are striving for, AD.nl reports.

You know that Siri-like voice who robotically recites “the Hague Central Station” in a clipped English accent when you’re onboard an HTM bus or tram?

That is exactly what this group of activists are attempting to abolish. They’ve fastened protesting posters to nearly every HTM stop explaining their cause.

Who cares?

Good question. Why does any of this make a difference? Well, according to defenders of the Dutch language, it’s demotivating internationals from making an effort to learn it, as well as being “discriminatory” towards ordinary, native Dutchies.

Not only that, but the English announcements are causing conductors and tram drivers to go “crazy”, according to Jan Heitmeier of the Language Defense Foundation.

Apparently, the original language is “deteriorating” in its use, even for native Dutchies, since many have just resorted to speaking more English amongst themselves. Wonder why *cough*. 👀

More inclusion, less confusion

Are HTM in agreement with the cause? The short answer is no.

While they say they sympathise with the foundation’s concerns, they also claim their services need to prioritise clarity above everything else.

In order to avoid confusing tourists and internationals alike, they’d rather keep their stop announcements universally understandable.

After all, the Hague is meant to be the international city of Peace & Justice, not to mention an expat and tourist hotspot.

Besides, as a spokesperson from HTM points out, the Dutch transport system has already incorporated a lot of English loanwords (such as the “chip card” or “checking in”).

Basically, English is everywhere. You can run, but you can’t hide. Just kidding. 🙃

Do you agree with the notion that public transport announcements should exclusively be in Dutch? Share your thoughts in the comments below!