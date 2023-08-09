11 best places for high tea in Amsterdam: the deluxe guide

Nibbling on the best high tea in Amsterdam will make you forget all about that brunching fad. Dainty sandwiches and tiny teacups? Yes, please!

Everyone wants to feel extravagant sometimes. If you’re one of those people and you’re looking for something to do in Amsterdam, high tea is the perfect experience to make those dreams a reality.

High tea in Amsterdam is the perfect way to relax. Image: Freepik

“High tea” or “afternoon tea” originated in England in the 19th Century. It’s a ceremony with a variety of sweet and savoury dishes — and tea, natuurlijk!

There are many scrumptious places for high tea in the Dutch capital and we’re here to tell you about the cream of the crop.

Here are the 11 best places for high tea in Amsterdam!

1. The Duchess Amsterdam

Feel like a true aristocrat at The Duchess Tea Room in Amsterdam, with some of the finest Mariage Frères tea blends or their exclusive selection of champagnes. Bougie! 💅

It’s not just the drinks that are fancy; The Dutchess also has an extravagant selection of sandwiches, pastries, macarons, and scones.

While you nibble little treats and sip from splendid striped teacups, in a room with a combination of traditional London hospitality and Viennese grandeur, you truly will believe you are the Duchess herself.

💰 Price: €79 per person

🫖 Style: Extravagant

📅 Bookings: By email

2. Café Americain

Who doesn’t love a meal with a view? Well, you’ll definitely get a spectacular view of Leidseplein if you have your afternoon tea at Café Americain in Amsterdam.

Inside the Art Deco restaurant, you can get a pot of delicious French tea by Dammann Frères and enjoy the variety of savoury and sweet treats — and the people-watching that we all secretly love to do 👀.

There are two menus for high tea and both have finger sandwiches, bonbons, quiche, petit fours… the list goes on.

If you want to spoil yourself and truly have the best high tea experience, you could opt for the Deluxe menu that adds a glass of Pommery champagne. Celebrate good times, come on! 💃

💰 Price: Between €41.50 and €54.50 per person

🫖 Style: Extravagant

📅 Bookings: Online, at least 24 hours in advance

3. Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam

One of the best high tea places in Amsterdam is Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam, where you’ll get the full luxurious treatment with a playful twist.

First, the walk through the grand foyer with marbled flooring will leave you with a sense of awe as you enter through the columns into Peacock Alley, where you’ll have your High Tea. 🦚

On a silver platter, or tower rather, you’ll receive a combination of delicious sweet and savoury treats that will make you feel like royalty with how delicate they are.

You’ll also enjoy a variety of luxury teas blended with unique flavours served in classy white teacups and saucers with gold edging.

The menu for Waldorf Astoria’s Afternoon Tea changes seasonally and often has whimsical themes, so you’ll create unique memories.

💰 Price: Between €50 and €100 per person

🫖 Style: Extravagant, Themed, Seasonal

📅 Bookings: Online or by phone

4. Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be Alice at the Mad Hatter’s table? Well, you can be Alice for a day at The Alice in The Grand Wonderland Afternoon Tea.

Jump down the rabbit hole into the exceptional Library ‘Or’ of Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam for an adventure of mind and tastebuds.

In comfy seating, surrounded by a rich collection of books, you’ll get a bite of culture with your savoury delights and sweet delicacies. 📚

A menu with truffles, salmon, and a selection of Newby Teas will flex those pinky fingers and bring out your fake British accent. There are even options to add champagne and caviar — oh, the richness of it all certainly makes this stand out as one of the best high teas in Amsterdam. 💅

💰 Price: Between €49 and €295 per person

🫖 Style: Extravagant, Themed

📅 Bookings: Online

5. Gartine

Known as one of the best high tea places in Amsterdam, Gartine uses organically grown fruits and vegetables from their very own garden. Quiches, sandwiches, pastries, cake, and a pot of thee — we know you’re dying to take a nibble because we are too!

Want to skip the sweet stuff and stick to the savoury? Geen probleem! Gartine offers a savoury option for high tea — there’s even a savoury cake so you can go straight to “dessert” and not feel guilty. 😍

While you’re enjoying your high tea guilt-free, the cosy and earthy vibe of this spot in Amsterdam will make you cherish every sip from your floral teacup.

💰 Price: Between €18.95 and €27.50 per person

🫖 Style: Classic, Extravagant

📅 Bookings: Online or by phone

6. Drie Graefjes

If you want the oh-so-yummy food of high tea in Amsterdam without having to dress up too fancy, then Drie Graefjes will tickle your tastebuds. They have a casual, but cosy setting for your high tea in their bakery, with a clear view of the Rokin Canal.

However, you can also have a girl’s day in with their High Tea To Go option and still feel like royalty. 👑

Mini sandwiches, quiche, and a load of sugary treats will get your sugar coma started. Don’t forget the tea in pretty cups and some prosecco to solidify your “me time” with the girls!

Your animal-loving friends won’t have to miss out either, with a fully-vegetarian version of the menu on offer.

💰 Price: Between €20.50 and €29.50 per person

🫖 Style: Relaxed, Vegetarian Options

📅 Bookings: Online, at least two days in advance

7. De Bakkerswinkel

There are multiple locations of De Bakkerswinkel in Amsterdam and each one has different options for High Tea with different prices.

Each location offers classic sweet and savoury treats, tea of choice, as well as fruit shakes.

De Bakkerswinkel is quite popular and well-known for their scrumptious High Tea in Amsterdam. Why? Their baker shop style creates a homely environment that will make you feel comfortable while you enjoy your high tea treats.

💰 Price: Between €18.50 and €35 per person

🫖 Style: Classic, Dutch

📅 Bookings: Depends on location

8. Koffie ende Koeck

Vegan and saving the world one eggless tart at a time? Well, you deserve to have high tea too! Koffie ende Koeck is famous for their vegan afternoon tea with plant-based delicacies, both savoury and sweet. 🧁

A rustic atmosphere with cute and colourful cups for your tea and generous portion sizes make Koffie ende Koeck a homey place for high tea in Amsterdam — a cosy spot to get all the goss from your girls.

The menu differs day-to-day, so you can be sure of one thing: you’ll always have a surprise — just not a meaty one. 😉

💰 Price: €32.50 per person

🫖 Style: Classic, Vegan

📅 Bookings: By email, at least 24 hours in advance

9. Barista Café

When thinking of High Tea, you’ll often think you have to leave the kids at home, but at Barista Café the kinderen can have their very own tea-riffic meal while you catch up and sip on bottomless tea (or maybe some mimosas 🥂).

Warm scones with clotted cream and jam will give you a taste of what’s to come. Fresh wraps with vegetarian options and sandwiches will fulfil the savoury part of tea time so you can dive into more sweet treats with their delicious cakes.

Although this gem isn’t actually in Amsterdam, there is a location in Haarlem that is a short trip away from the capital city.

💰 Price: €25.50 per adult

🫖 Style: Relaxed, vegetarian options

📅 Bookings: Online, at least 24 hours in advance

10. Okura Hotel

Okura Hotel’s Serre’s Afternoon Tea has a unique Japanese style. Where “East meets West”, there are three tasteful courses served with matching tea. 🍶

Appetizers, savoury delicacies, and a yummy selection of sweet treats mean everyone will be satisfyingly full by the end of the experience — uitbuiken here we come!

You can practise your chopstick skills and enjoy an outside-the-box experience with food being served on top of and inside a wooden box. 🥢

If you want to put a decadent touch on tea time, you can also choose to have the Royal Afternoon Tea with a glass of champagne for a small extra cost.

💰 Price: Between €55 and €69 per person

🫖 Style: East meets West

📅 Bookings: Online, with pre-payment of €30 per person

11. Mozo

Looking for something unique that will have flavours bursting on your tongue? Combine your high tea experience with a Moroccan twist at Mozo.

Savoury pancakes, Moroccan chicken pie, and other Moroccan treats are a deliciously unique take on high tea, that you can enjoy while appreciating the eclectic restaurant filled with colour and culture.

Ahh and who wouldn’t love the sweet treats? Baklava, baklava, and more baklava. Syrupy, flaky pastry goodness that no one can resist.

You can sip that down with some chai (a Moroccan tea with orange blossom flower) served from a silver Moroccan teapot and know you had a special meal at one of the best high tea places in Amsterdam. 🍵

💰 Price: €30 per person

🫖 Style: Moroccan

📅 Bookings: By email, with pre-payment

What is your favourite place for high tea in Amsterdam? Tell us in the comments!

High tea in Amsterdam: Frequently asked questions