This fascinating light artwork is coming to the Netherlands (and you don’t want to miss it!)

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Image: Daan Roosegaarde https://studioroosegaarde.net/projects

Is it fireflies? Fireworks? Nee, it’s Studio Roosegaade’s latest art installation, SPARK — and it’s simply stunning. ✨

After displaying in cities such as Melbourne, Bilbao and London, it’s time for Dutch artist Daan Roosegaarde to bring his twinkling baby home.

The Dutch premiere of this gorgeous light artwork will take place in Leeuwarden on 3, 4, and 5 November — and it’s free for everyone.

But what exactly is it?

SPARK is an artwork consisting of thousands of biodegradable “sparks.” The piece is inspired by fireflies and offers an eco-friendly silent alternative to fireworks.

Picture yourself, Disney princess-style, surrounded by a sky of thousands of silent sparks. Can’t imagine it? Here’s a sneak peek. 🌟

The goal of SPARK is to celebrate the interconnectedness of people and nature whilst also offering a sustainable alternative to the traditional fireworks that are used during festivities such as the Olympic games and New Year’s Eve.

“SPARK has a more hypnotic effect than traditional fireworks. It brings peace, like a campfire. And just like a campfire, it brings people together,” Roosegaarde explains in a press release.

I’m in! Tell me how to see this

Grab your favourite people, perhaps a hot flask, your childlike wonder, and head to Leeuwarden’s Oldehoofsterkerkhof.

Taking place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night of the first weekend in November, you can enjoy the view between 7:00 PM to 10:30 PM.

Ready to contemplate existence under a sea of sparks? We’ll see you there. 🫡

Will you be enjoying this art installation? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Daan Roosegaarde
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

