Seeing stars: a Studio Roosegaarde and UNESCO Netherlands project

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
In the eyes of Daan Roosegaarde, we’re all living underneath a magnificent glimmering light display — but we’re too blinded by light pollution to see it.

That sad reality changed on December 14 for the city of Franeker, when Roosegaarde and Unesco Netherlands brought the stars back into the residents’ twinkling eyes by switching off the city lights for their Seeing Stars project.

In an effort to create a sense of connection, an absent element in the times of COVID-19, Unesco Netherlands aims to recognise seeing stars as a form of universal heritage. Hear that Elon Musk?

Eye of the beholder

Seeing Stars is a collaborative project between Franeker’s residents, government, and businesses, alongside the preparation and execution of UNESCO Netherlands and Studio Roosegaarde.

“I am so proud to switch off all the lights in our city, to see the stars and feel connected with each other,” says Mayor of Franeker, Marga Waanders in a press release by Studio Roosegaarde.

All non-essential household lights were switched off for the project, including those of billboards, and street lights to create the perfect atmosphere to witness and connect under the biggest light show on the planet. 🌃

A hertige

With more than 80% of the world’s population living under light-polluted skies, more Dutch cities are encouraged to follow in a city-wide stargazing night.

UNESCO, Earth Hour, and the International Dark-Sky among others all have previously advocated for moments of darkness with the purpose of increasing human and animal well-being.

Would you be in favour of switching off the lights of your city to observe stars with your fellow residents? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Studio Roosegaarde/Supplied

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

