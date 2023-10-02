Doei Thalys, hallo Eurostar: the high-speed trains are officially being renamed

The time has finally come. The merger between Thalys and Eurostar, announced back in 2019, is becoming clear to passengers since the official name of these iconic trains changed this weekend.

Starting Saturday, September 30, the Thalys website and app were replaced, and train tickets must now be bought at Eurostar.com, according to the AD. But in a less ceremonious process, the trains won’t change immediately.

The red and silver trains will still be around for a bit because, according to Eurostar spokesperson Nicolas Petteau, repainting everything to be Eurostar colours is too expensive. (Classic.)

Making travel easier

Eurostar and Thalys announced a merger back in 2019, and it’s finally coming into action.

Both companies (well now, the one company, Eurostar) said it’s easier for passengers to travel with one provider, one website, and one ticket system. This will also allegedly make train connections smoother because it’s all done by the same company.

We will see what actually happens because who hasn’t been left stranded in a desolate train station at 4 AM because of a delayed connection? No one? Just us?

There she goes: the last train with the #Thalys name, Paris 19.21h – Brussels 20.47h . So excited to complete this marvelous chapter after 28 years and start our story as #Eurostar tomorrow.

⁰#TogetherWeGoFurther pic.twitter.com/ULMLpS5vyE — Eurostar Newsroom (@NewsEurostar) September 30, 2023

If you’re wondering why ‘Eurostar’ was chosen instead of ‘Thalys’, the answer is simple: just because Eurostar is more well-known outside of Europe. Makes sense.

So, what now?

If you’ve bought a train ticket with Thalys and start to panic that the ticket is now worth nothing, don’t worry: Thalys tickets are automatically transferred to the Eurostar website. Phew!

The main thing to be on alert for is what your train looks like. If your train ticket says “Eurostar”, but a red train pulls up, that could still be your train.

Tickets that were purchased with Thalys will specify that your train colour is red to make things easier for you.

I have seen multiple versions, such as ‘London Eurostar’ and ‘Continental Eurostar’.



Or as indicated on Thalys tickets now: ‘Red Eurostar’. pic.twitter.com/c1uuewe62k — Hugo van Vondelen (@hvondelen) October 1, 2023

We’ll just have to wait and see how long it will take for all trains to be replaced or repainted.

We'll just have to wait and see how long it will take for all trains to be replaced or repainted.