Here’s why carry-on luggage on Dutch airlines could soon be free

The EU recently decided they’ve had enough of slimy airline prices, so they want to make air passengers’ lives easier — starting with the abolition of carry-on luggage fees.

Who is tired of literally sitting on their suitcase to try and stuff all their belongings into a check-in bag and avoid the hassle of splurging on a carry-on? 🙋‍♀️

Well, you’re in luck! The European Parliament’s Committee on Petitions recently arrived at a new resolution: to get airlines to stop charging for carry-on luggage, Euronews reports.

What does “travelling light” mean exactly?

Overall, the EU is looking to ‘simplify’ the cost of airplane tickets — which means scrapping those pesky additional carry-on prices. 🧳

The new resolution also calls for clarification when it comes to sizing limits of carry-on baggage. The inconsistency of what a “reasonable” weight and size is different across airlines and often leaves passengers scratching their heads in confusion. 🥴

It also doesn’t help that airlines often demand extra fees at the boarding gate from those who unknowingly overpacked. 😬

Airlines are playing dirty

Airlines have also een accused of manipulating information about the additional costs of seat allocation and flight timing, for instance.

In fact, Spanish MEP Jordi Cañas points out that low-budget airlines stealthily avoid revealing the extra costs of “carrying cabin baggage until the end of the purchase” to convince customers that it’s actually a bargain.

On the whole, the EU is looking to call out airlines for their sly deception of consumers and put a stop to their sneaky antics once and for all. We couldn’t be more on board! ✈️

What do you think of this new resolution made by the European Parliament’s Committee on Petitions? Share your thoughts in the comments below!