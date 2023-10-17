🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

This travel agency is cancelling all trips from the Netherlands to Israel until 2024

FeaturedNewsInternational
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-man-upset-in-airport-after-cancelled-flight
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/exhausted-african-man-long-night-connection-airport-waiting-plane-sitting-terminal_27275808.htm?query=plane%20upset

When Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, a group of 37 Dutch tourists was about to leave for Israel with travel agency TUI. Luckily, they were able to cancel the trip in time, and now TUI has cancelled all travels to Israel for the remainder of the year.

If you were planning to travel with TUI in that time period, you will get your money reimbursed. Otherwise, you can reschedule your trip free of charge, according to RTL Nieuws

Getting your money back

The reimbursement for trips to Israel doesn’t just apply to trips with TUI, but to all travel agencies affiliated with the General Dutch Association of Travel Companies (ANVR).

Anyone who booked a trip with the agencies that fall within the association will get their money back. 

READ MORE | The Netherlands will evacuate almost 200 Dutch citizens from Israel 

In cases like these, travel agencies make use of the so-called “disaster fund”. This fund allows them to be insured in the event of an emergency.

Code orange: only travel if necessary

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued code orange travel advice. This urges people to avoid travelling to Israel as much as possible and to only go there if it’s really necessary.

READ MORE | Dutch Prime Minister expresses support for Israel, the Netherlands reacts in shock

Because of the code orange, it’s not in the hands of travel agencies to determine whether they can travel or not — and the ANVR can’t say when trips to Israel can take place again.

That being said, both the ANVR and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs do provide regular updates on their social media.

If the advice changes from code orange to code yellow, agencies will be able to decide for themselves whether or not they choose to travel.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Fascinated by all things ‘alive’? This museum exhibit is for you
Next article
REVIEW: We slept our way from Amsterdam to Berlin on the new European Sleeper train
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Amsterdam

Amsterdam Noord: How to explore the city’s coolest suburb

Amsterdam Noord has something for everyone: film, art, beer, or even just laying in the park. We would say you can...
Julia de Oliveira Moritz -

Latest posts

Losing your job in the Netherlands: what you should know (and the next steps)

Juni Moltubak - 3
So you’ve lost your job in the Netherlands — yep, that sucks. Of course, after drowning your sorrows in a king-sized bowl of bitterballen,...

13 best places to study or work in Amsterdam

Lara Silva - 2
Looking for a cosy spot to get some work done in Amsterdam? Well, you're in luck because we've compiled a list of the absolute...

Amsterdam Noord: How to explore the city’s coolest suburb

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
Amsterdam Noord has something for everyone: film, art, beer, or even just laying in the park. We would say you can make a whole day...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.