This Dutch museum exhibition on an “everyday item” blew our minds 

Grab some friends who need a mind-blowing experience because, at Volkenkunde’s exciting exhibit, you can explore the borders of the body and mind, history, and the stars — and how this can be mapped out in front of your eyes.

Yep, we’re talking maps — but trust us, these aren’t just any ordinary maps. Museum Volkenkunde’s latest exhibit, Maps: Navigate and Manipulate, showcases some of history’s mind-bending cartographical endeavours.

These historical gems are displayed alongside beautiful modern installations that add to the spectacle and narrative of the exhibit.

Whether you’re looking to expand your mind or enjoy an absolute spectacle, this is the perfect place to point your compass.

Maps: navigate and manipulate — what’s Volkenkunde’s exhibit about?

So, what are you signing up for exactly? Maps have played an important role throughout the existence of humankind. They have defined borders, social constructs, and, as a result, history.

Who says a map has to be geographical? Image: DutchReview

The goal behind MuseumVolkenkunde’s exhibit is simple — to explore the phenomenon of maps and prove that they are much more than “just” a drawing of geographical borders.

Begin by asking yourself: What is a map?

I originally went into this exhibit thinking I had a good grip on the definition of a map.

However, with the help of UB Leiden and some very talented contemporary artists, Museum Volkenkunde quickly turned this definition on its head — and then proceeded to bend, break, and mould my mind like a piece of playdough on a hot day.

As it turns out, a map is not just a series of squiggly lines depicting the world’s borders. In fact, I was quick to learn that a map can depict celestial bodies.

And who says a map can just depict space? It turns out it can also be used to map out time.

Looking for a map of all the important historical moments that have occurred throughout humanity? This exhibit has one (and your screen will break if we show it to you).

Space and time aside, what about the mind? Yep, there’s a map for that. Specifically, it’s a truly hilarious (and relatable) map of the autistic mind.

A map of the autistic mind? Yes, it exists! Image: DutchReview

Tip: Zoom in to the photo above for a good chuckle!

Feel your mind bend with beautiful installations

Feeling your mind flip upside down? Welcome to the club. Not only will your mind be turned inside out by these beautiful maps, but also through stunning (and trippy) light installations by talented contemporary artists.

For example, the Seven Sisters installation offers a beautiful journey into the Australian story of the constellations. You can follow the tale of female ancestral beings running from a mythological creature through gorgeous graphics.

With stunning visuals, this installation proved to be a showstopper. Installation by: (Sarah Kenderdine, Peter Morse, Brad May, Paul Bourke, Chris Henderson, Cedric Maridet in samenwerking met NMA voor DomeLab; The Seven Sisters; Westelijke en Centrale woestijn van Australië, Australië; 2017; video. Image: DutchReview

Then, it’s time to explore and redefine borders

Now that your mind has been blown, we move to the second part of the exhibit’s journey. It’s time to manipulate and explore the redefinition of borders.

History buffs will be very happy at this point of the exhibit, which offers a series of pre and postcolonial maps.

Here, you can examine and manipulate the shift in maps’ borders throughout history and understand the far-reaching effects of these moving lines.

Enjoy a number of dazzling art installations. Image: DutchReview

History is not just examined on a geographical map, however. Contemporary artist Faisel Saro has also added something special to the exhibit: the history of his family — all mapped out on a depiction of his body.

Perfect for dates, dilly-dallying, and general mind-bending

Whether you’re looking for the perfect date spot, something to show off to visiting friends or simply somewhere to hide away from Dutch summer weather, we recommend this exhibit.

Ready to explore Museum Volkenkunde’s latest exhibit for yourself? You can find tickets on their website or rock up and purchase some at the entrance!

