🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

CultureArtFeatured

This Dutch museum exhibition on an “everyday item” blew our minds 

A mind-bending experience 🤯

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Powered byMuseum Volkenkunde

Grab some friends who need a mind-blowing experience because, at Volkenkunde’s exciting exhibit, you can explore the borders of the body and mind, history, and the stars — and how this can be mapped out in front of your eyes.

Yep, we’re talking maps — but trust us, these aren’t just any ordinary maps. Museum Volkenkunde’s latest exhibit, Maps: Navigate and Manipulate, showcases some of history’s mind-bending cartographical endeavours. 

These historical gems are displayed alongside beautiful modern installations that add to the spectacle and narrative of the exhibit. 

READ MORE | Let your kids run wild this summer at Museum Volkenkunde’s Animal Academy! 

Whether you’re looking to expand your mind or enjoy an absolute spectacle, this is the perfect place to point your compass. 

Maps: navigate and manipulate — what’s Volkenkunde’s exhibit about? 

So, what are you signing up for exactly? Maps have played an important role throughout the existence of humankind. They have defined borders, social constructs, and, as a result, history. 

photo-of-two-women-looking-at-art-installation-in-Museum-Volkenkunde-Leiden
Who says a map has to be geographical? Image: DutchReview

The goal behind MuseumVolkenkunde’s exhibit is simple — to explore the phenomenon of maps and prove that they are much more than “just” a drawing of geographical borders.

Begin by asking yourself: What is a map? 

I originally went into this exhibit thinking I had a good grip on the definition of a map. 

However, with the help of UB Leiden and some very talented contemporary artists, Museum Volkenkunde quickly turned this definition on its head — and then proceeded to bend, break, and mould my mind like a piece of playdough on a hot day. 

READ MORE | The museum town of the Netherlands: 14 great museums to visit in Leiden

As it turns out, a map is not just a series of squiggly lines depicting the world’s borders. In fact, I was quick to learn that a map can depict celestial bodies. 

And who says a map can just depict space? It turns out it can also be used to map out time.  

Looking for a map of all the important historical moments that have occurred throughout humanity? This exhibit has one (and your screen will break if we show it to you). 

Space and time aside, what about the mind? Yep, there’s a map for that. Specifically, it’s a truly hilarious (and relatable) map of the autistic mind. 

photo-of-two-women-looking-at-map-art-installation-at-Museum-Volkenkunde
A map of the autistic mind? Yes, it exists! Image: DutchReview

Tip: Zoom in to the photo above for a good chuckle!

Feel your mind bend with beautiful installations 

Feeling your mind flip upside down? Welcome to the club. Not only will your mind be turned inside out by these beautiful maps, but also through stunning (and trippy) light installations by talented contemporary artists. 

For example, the Seven Sisters installation offers a beautiful journey into the Australian story of the constellations. You can follow the tale of female ancestral beings running from a mythological creature through gorgeous graphics.  

photo-of-Volkenkunde-maps-navigate-and-manipulate-art-installation-Leiden
With stunning visuals, this installation proved to be a showstopper. Installation by: (Sarah Kenderdine, Peter Morse, Brad May, Paul Bourke, Chris Henderson, Cedric Maridet in samenwerking met NMA voor DomeLab; The Seven Sisters; Westelijke en Centrale woestijn van Australië, Australië; 2017; video. Image: DutchReview

Then, it’s time to explore and redefine borders

Now that your mind has been blown, we move to the second part of the exhibit’s journey. It’s time to manipulate and explore the redefinition of borders. 

History buffs will be very happy at this point of the exhibit, which offers a series of pre and postcolonial maps. 

Here, you can examine and manipulate the shift in maps’ borders throughout history and understand the far-reaching effects of these moving lines. 

photo-of-two-women-siiting-in-front-of-screen-at-Museum-Volkenkundes-latest-exhibit
Enjoy a number of dazzling art installations. Image: DutchReview

READ MORE | What was the VOC? The Dutch East India Company explained

History is not just examined on a geographical map, however. Contemporary artist Faisel Saro has also added something special to the exhibit: the history of his family — all mapped out on a depiction of his body.  

Perfect for dates, dilly-dallying, and general mind-bending

Whether you’re looking for the perfect date spot, something to show off to visiting friends or simply somewhere to hide away from Dutch summer weather, we recommend this exhibit. 

Ready to explore Museum Volkenkunde’s latest exhibit for yourself? You can find tickets on their website or rock up and purchase some at the entrance!

Have you journeyed to this exciting exhibit? Tell us about your experience in the comments below!

Feature Image:DutchReview
Previous article
It’s Prinsjesdag (Prince’s Day)! Here’s what we can expect
Next article
7 reasons you should get an MBA in Amsterdam
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

News

It’s Prinsjesdag (Prince’s Day)! Here’s what we can expect

It's the third Tuesday of September, and you know what that means: it's Prinsjesdag (Prince's Day). Today, The Hague will be...
Lyna Meyrer -
News

Autumn is coming: code yellow announced in coastal provinces due to storms, thunder, and wind

September has taken a turn — the days of sunshine and heatwaves have blown over as wind, thunderstorms, and "unstable"...
Ellen Ranebo -
Health

Believe it or not, the Dutch are the best sleepers IN THE WORLD

Tossing and turning, counting sheep? The Dutch can't relate — for them, catching between seven and nine hours of Zzzs...
Ellen Ranebo -

What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.