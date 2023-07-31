Refurbisher Upway announces special repair programme for broken Dutch VanMoof e-bikes

A potential light at the end of this weird VanMoof bankruptcy tunnel: you can get your bike fixed. Upway is offering limited slots to refurbish your broken VanMoof, so you can hold off on reporting your e-bike as stolen to the Amsterdam police. 😉

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the whole VanMoof drama, here’s the gist: first, they went bankrupt. Then, customers weren’t getting the bikes they paid for and got the police involved.

Now, getting your super expensive e-bike fixed by VanMoof itself is basically impossible, because all its outlets are closed.

However, there’s (some) good news on the horizon. If you’ve been waiting for your bike to get fixed to no avail or you don’t want to fix it at VanMoof because you might never get it back, Upway can fix them up for you.

A special repair programme

Starting on September 1, Upway is starting a special repair programme for VanMoof, called VanMoof Revive.

Upway will pick up your broken bike for €89, then tell you the additional cost to fix it after inspection. Then, the bike will be ready within four weeks. (How you’ll survive a month without a bike in this flat country is another question.)

Upway expects to be able to make 500 repairs but also anticipates more than 500 requests for this repair.

They think that too many people will want to get their bikes fixed, so they’re being upfront already and saying that they might not be able to get to yours.

So, you know, treat it like a music festival and get your slots quickly before they’re gone! 👀

If your bike can’t be repaired, Upway offers to buy it from you, according to Bright.nl. That way, they can use the intact parts of VanMoofs to repair other e-bikes.

Upway has worked with VanMoof before by fixing up and selling second-hand e-bikes. So, rest assured they still know what they’re doing and even have some parts available in-house!

Have you gotten your bike fixed up with Upway? Tell us your experience in the comments below!