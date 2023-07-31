Ever seen bike parking at a Dutch festival? This photo has Reddit users SHOCKED

NewsPolitics & Society
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Last updated
3 minute read
photo-crowd-with-their-hands-up-at-music-festival
Image: monkeybusiness/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/48459481/stock-photo-outdoor-music-festival.html

You thought bike sheds at train stations were chaotic? Just wait until you see bike parking at Dutch festivals. 😳

Dutch people use their bikes to get everywhere, whether that’s heading to the office, a day trip in another city, or a festival. We definitely see why, as it’s practical and great for the environment (and your wallet).

However, most internationals just aren’t ready for the way Dutch people take bike parking to the next level. 🔥

That’s a lot of bikes…

One participant of the Zwarte Cross Festival in Lichtenvoorde snapped a picture of what Dutch bike parking looks like, and the rest of the world (or, well, Reddit) was shocked.

As one person put it simply, it’s “wild.” 

Event parking in the Netherlands. There is another way
by u/eenachtdrie in fuckcars

Do you know the game where you guess how many jellybeans are in a jar? In the Netherlands, we like to guess how many bicycles are on a small patch of land. 😉

Errr — people are confused

Some people were impressed by the phenomenon, praising the Dutch for their simplicity, rather than having huge and complicated parking for cars.

However, most people were just left trying to solve the puzzle of how you retrieve your bike in the never-ending sea of hundreds (probably thousands) of bicycles. 

One user said: “I would forget where I parked and have to wait for everyone else to leave first.” (Well, same. 🤷🏻‍♀️)

READ MORE | 17 reasons why biking is king in the Netherlands

An experienced bike-lover even came to the rescue with some handy tips for finding your bike. They said that all you need to do is “remember the general location where you put it”. (But how…? Every bike is next to a bike!)

Go wild with colours!

The same user then revealed the true secret to finding your bike, which is to “paint it a bright colour” or attach something eye-catching on the bicycle to spot it in the sea of grey bikes easily. Slim (smart)!

Does searching for your bike, like a needle in a haystack, in the middle of the night, and after a few drinks sound like too much work? As another user put it, maybe it’s best just to invest in a public transport card instead. 

Though we have to admit that as great as trains in the Netherlands are, they won’t always bring you right to the random patch of nature in the middle of nowhere. 

Do you think that you would be able to find your bicycle? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Refurbisher Upway announces special repair programme for broken Dutch VanMoof e-bikes
Next article
On this day in 1963, Dutch exporters became millionaires overnight (thanks to one clever decision)
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Refurbisher Upway announces special repair programme for broken Dutch VanMoof e-bikes

A potential light at the end of this weird VanMoof bankruptcy tunnel: you can get your bike fixed. Upway is...
Julia de Oliveira Moritz -

Latest posts

On this day in 1963, Dutch exporters became millionaires overnight (thanks to one clever decision)

Freya Sawbridge - 0
Forget today's Wall Street traders doing sneaky insider trading — back in the 60s, Dutch exporters had a simple trick up their sleeve that...

Refurbisher Upway announces special repair programme for broken Dutch VanMoof e-bikes

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
A potential light at the end of this weird VanMoof bankruptcy tunnel: you can get your bike fixed. Upway is offering limited slots to...

Summer sunshine? Nee, early August will see cold and wet Dutch weather

Naomi Lamaury - 0
It’s time to zip up that regenjas (rain jacket), as the wettest week of the summer has just arrived. Our suggestion? Grab some warm...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.