Ever seen bike parking at a Dutch festival? This photo has Reddit users SHOCKED

You thought bike sheds at train stations were chaotic? Just wait until you see bike parking at Dutch festivals. 😳

Dutch people use their bikes to get everywhere, whether that’s heading to the office, a day trip in another city, or a festival. We definitely see why, as it’s practical and great for the environment (and your wallet).

However, most internationals just aren’t ready for the way Dutch people take bike parking to the next level. 🔥

That’s a lot of bikes…

One participant of the Zwarte Cross Festival in Lichtenvoorde snapped a picture of what Dutch bike parking looks like, and the rest of the world (or, well, Reddit) was shocked.

As one person put it simply, it’s “wild.”

Do you know the game where you guess how many jellybeans are in a jar? In the Netherlands, we like to guess how many bicycles are on a small patch of land. 😉

Errr — people are confused

Some people were impressed by the phenomenon, praising the Dutch for their simplicity, rather than having huge and complicated parking for cars.

However, most people were just left trying to solve the puzzle of how you retrieve your bike in the never-ending sea of hundreds (probably thousands) of bicycles.

One user said: “I would forget where I parked and have to wait for everyone else to leave first.” (Well, same. 🤷🏻‍♀️)

An experienced bike-lover even came to the rescue with some handy tips for finding your bike. They said that all you need to do is “remember the general location where you put it”. (But how…? Every bike is next to a bike!)

Go wild with colours!

The same user then revealed the true secret to finding your bike, which is to “paint it a bright colour” or attach something eye-catching on the bicycle to spot it in the sea of grey bikes easily. Slim (smart)!

Does searching for your bike, like a needle in a haystack, in the middle of the night, and after a few drinks sound like too much work? As another user put it, maybe it’s best just to invest in a public transport card instead.

Though we have to admit that as great as trains in the Netherlands are, they won’t always bring you right to the random patch of nature in the middle of nowhere.

Do you think that you would be able to find your bicycle? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!