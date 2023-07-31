Summer sunshine? Nee, early August will see cold and wet Dutch weather

It’s time to zip up that regenjas (rain jacket), as the wettest week of the summer has just arrived. Our suggestion? Grab some warm chocomel and reschedule your non-essential outside plans, because it will be raining A LOT.

Contrary to what you might think when putting on your thick sweater, it still is summer. Unfortunately, however, it’s not the sort of summer weather that makes you want to lie on sandy Dutch beaches.

Instead, the first week of August will be a wet one, with plenty of rain and cool temperatures.

A chilly send-off to July

Today’s weather will match a gloomy Monday mood, with rain and nippy temperatures between 19 and 20 degrees Celsius, reports NU.nl.

The morning will be off to a rainy start with several showers, followed by more rain in the afternoon. And guess what? There’ll be even more rain in the evening, with a chance of thunderstorms on the side. 🥲

You might catch a brief glimpse of sunshine now and then, but keep a close eye on the Buienradar app because another rain shower might be waiting to catch you unawares.

Arming yourself with an umbrella may not be the best idea, as there will be moderate wind in the southwest and strong wind gusts along the coast and above the IJsselmeer.

A wet week, coming right up

Monday won’t be the end of this disgustingly wet weather, as it’s expected to continue throughout the rest of the week, reports NU.nl.

In some places, especially along the Dutch coast, a month’s worth of rain could fall just this week.

Luckily, we won’t be completely deprived of Vitamin D, because some sunshine is expected to make appearances in between showers. However, it likely won’t be enough to warm temperatures to summer levels.

Usually, temperatures around this time of the year range between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius in the Netherlands. This year though, we’ll be stuck at a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius on days when there isn’t much rain.

In fact, rainy days may even bring temperatures down to a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius, instead. Brrr! 🥶

On the plus side, it’s the perfect weather to make a few trips to the cinema and give the Barbie movie and Oppenheimer a look!

