It’s official: Dutch public transport is the second-most expensive in the world

Usually, we love it when the Netherlands tops the charts, but not this time… We’ve all been thinking it, but it’s now on paper: the Netherlands’ public transport is the second most costly in the world.

Ah, the Dutch public transport love-hate relationship continues… Admittedly, it’s pretty great at getting you to every far-away corner of the Netherlands. 

However, the great connectivity comes at a great cost to our wallets, being the second most expensive country in the world for public transport, according to a study by Compare the Market

So, next time you’re sitting on the train with the smell of your neighbour’s ramen and all the gossip of the people sitting in the quiet section, ask yourself: “Is it worth it?”

Just how expensive…?

The study looked at the average price of a one-way trip, as well as a monthly ticket in 99 countries.

The Netherlands sits at the tippy top in second place of the most expensive public transport, with an average price for a one-way trip costing you a whopping €3.28 (USD$3.65).

Using public transport regularly to get to work? The average cost for a monthly pass in the Netherlands is at €78.46 (USD$87.51). 

Which Dutch city is the most expensive to travel?

That was a lot of numbers, so let’s take a step back. The Netherlands not only has the second most expensive public transport in the world but is home to three of the top 10 most expensive public transport cities. 

A public transport ticket in Eindhoven (€4.33) is the second most expensive in the world, followed by Rotterdam (€3.85), and The Hague (€3.85). 

READ MORE | Public transport in the Netherlands: the complete guide

It’s not looking good, between the price of housing and the price of fuel these days. If you haven’t made a bicycle your best friend, it’s clearly time to give it a shot. 

How did other countries score?

The pricey Dutch public transport is only topped by one country, can you guess which one?

Switzerland! Yup, taking the bus or train in Switzerland will set you back quite a way with the most expensive public transport in the world (and we can’t say we’re surprised).

A one-way trip, on average, will cost €3.56 (USD $3.97), while a monthly pass, on average, costs €79.14 (USD$88.26) — ouch!

The third most expensive public transport in the world, you ask? That’s Australia, with an average one-way costing €2.63 (USD$2.92), and the average monthly pass at a whopping €95.95 (USD$106.93). 

Here’s the full list:

Most expensive public transportAverage one-way price (€)Average monthly-pass price (€)
1. Switzerland3.5679.14
2. Netherlands 🇳🇱3.2878.46
3. Australia2.6395.95
4. Norway3.2464.69
5. Ireland2.12105.84
6. Sweden2.9169.24
7. United Kingdom2.7773.61
8. Denmark3.1064.57
9. Germany2.8966.40
10. New Zealand1.9095.41

Are you surprised by this ranking? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

