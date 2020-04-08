Coronavirus has taken over just about all aspects of our lives: our social contact, grocery shopping, toilet paper accessibility, and of course, our humour.

While these are undeniably dark days, we have to keep our spirits up somehow. At least, that’s what the Dutch seem to think, unleashing a plethora of memes on society to have a good laugh. We all so much fun in round one of this series, so let’s jump in to rouuuuuund two!

While some of these are written in our favourite lingua franca English, there are also some undeniably classic memes in Dutch. Rather than deprive the non-Dutch speakers of these, we’ve gone ahead with some handy translations so you can join in the fun with none of the work.

The good news — social distancing is really letting us tick stuff off our to-do list!:

Translation: Finally had the time to put these on my toast properly instead of just throwing them on.

But come on, the outbreak AND the start of sunshine? Way too obvious @Illuminati:

As your local authority on the Dutch, we approve this message:

But remember, if you’re thinking about hoarding something, make sure it’s smart:

Translation:

Toilet paper hoarding ❌

Marijuana hoarding ✅

We are a little concerned about our tertiary students — how are you guys going?

Translation:

Most expensive streaming services in the Netherlands per year:

Netflix – €95.88

Videoland – €107.88

Disney+ – €83.88

Your local technical school or university – €2083.00

At least we’re all acing statistics class:

The government says hairdressers aren’t essential. We disagree:

Translation: Before the quarantine/after 60 days in quarantine

Meanwhile, some companies are making a profit, like this one:

Translation: New in the shop! Vespa, 1.5 metres.

And this one:

Translation: I just put together this new bench in line with the guidelines from RIVM.

But not everyone has the money to pay for such suitable items:

Translation: Turns out working from home isn’t suitable in every sector.

At least we’re finding productive ways to pass the time!:

Translation: New drinking game: put on the television or radio, every time you hear the word ‘Corona’ take a shot. Good luck.

And even new places to travel:

Translation: Looking at the map to see where we are going this weekend.

The Dutch are so innovative they’re finding ways around medical equipment shortages:

Translation: “We ran out of gloves.”

Psychiatrists are urging the public to take care of their mental health:

Translation: Message from the Dutch Union of Psychiatrists: Dear citizens. In this time of quarantine it’s normal to talk to plants, walls and other objects. You only need to call us when they answer.

And we’re still not really sure when this lockdown is going to end:

Translation: Government of Rutte VIII. (About the intelligent lockdown) “Dear people. Everyone is allowed outside again.

All we know for sure is that times have changed:

Translation: Back in the days when you had to sneeze three times everyone would say “tomorrow will be good weather!” Now you have to run for your life.

And the situation is getting more serious by the day:

Translation: The situation is getting very serious now. This morning, the first Dutchies put their towel on an intensive care bed.

But at least we don’t have too many cases, right? …Right?:

Well, we can always turn to our significant other in times of need:

Translation: Quarantine Day 10: My wife is gardening. No idea what she wants to plant.

But if you’re not basking in “marital bliss 😊”….

Translation: After two weeks at home with her husband in quarantine, Gertrud decided to knit him a beautiful scarf.

…never fear! You can always call these entrepreneurs:

Oh, and hey, have you started Albert Heijn’s newest collectables promotion yet?:

Translation: To everyone who’s collecting toilet paper, I’m missing sheets 10, 39, 69, and 187, they would complete my album.

We hope these memes let you forget about how our world has turned into a petri dish — drop us a comment if they gave you a laugh so we can forget too!

If we can credit someone for the wonderful memes above — let us know!