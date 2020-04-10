Even if you’ve been scrupulous about keeping a 1.5 metre distance from other people, you could still have been spreading germs if you’re running or biking, a Dutch-Belgian study has found.

Researchers from KU Leuven and TU Delft have discovered that actually, the 1.5m rule is only effective when people are standing still inside, or outside in an area with light wind. It all comes down to what we have decided to scientifically term the “snotty slipstream”.

How does the snotty slipstream actually work?

When you walk, run, or bike past someone, you’re moving faster than the air around you, so you end up leaving a trail of particles behind you in a slipstream. Even if you’re not coughing or sneezing, the air you breath out also contains particles. The person running, walking, or biking behind you will be doing so in a slipstream of these droplets.

If you’re with one other person doing these activities- so you’re running, walking, or biking alongside each other- the particles will land behind you, so at least you won’t be infecting each other if you’re 1.5m apart.

Fast biking requires 20m of space between bikers to be safe

So, is there a new safe distance to keep from others as we do these activities? There is, but it’s not really possible to carry out in practice. If you have people walking the same direction in a line, the safe distance between them is 4-5m. If you’re running or gently biking, it should be 10m, and for fast biking, 20m. That is A LOT of space, and keeping to that distance is nigh on impossible in real life.

That’s even more the case if you want to overtake someone while you’re biking: you need to be 20m away from them horizontally as well. Maybe I’m inexperienced, but I have never seen a bike lane wider than 3m. So. This seems impossible to achieve. Another reason to stay home as much as possible.

And don’t cough in supermarkets, kids

In other news, the Daily Mail has cemented its reputation as a reliable news source by claiming that a single cough can spread germans across the entire supermarket, which no one wants, of course.

Feature Image: Free-Photos/Pixabay