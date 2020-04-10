The hyperloop is a relatively new concept and technology. Similar in design to a train, the hyperloop uses magnetic friction to travel to speeds of up to 1000 kilometers per hour.

A study conducted in North Holland found that a hyperloop could reduce travel speeds between Amsterdam and Brussels to 30 minutes, reports HLN.

An alternative to plane travel

Deputy Jeroen Olthof from North Holland, commented on the potentials of the hyperloop, saying: “We know that people are willing to travel from door to door for a maximum of one hour for their work. With such a super-fast hyperloop, it suddenly becomes possible to cover much larger commuting distances within that time. That sounds promising. That is why we are going to discuss this research with other authorities and parties”.

This changes perspectives on commutes to work, as it makes a much wider area easily accessible. Areas of economic importance like the cities in the Ruhr area like Dusseldorf and Duisburg can be reached by the hyperloop within an hour as well.

The hyperloop also provides a great replacement for flights, especially for shorter distances. This would then create more space in airports like Schiphol to have longer, intercontinental flights, the researchers report. Further research and collaboration need to be achieved in order to bring the hyperloop from concept to reality.

Feature Image: Z22/Wikimedia Commons