Some good news this morning: a 101 year old Rotterdam woman has been released from hospital after recovering from coronavirus, AD reports.

The lady was released from IJsselland Hospital yesterday evening, after spending a week and a half in there. She was admitted after experiencing shortness of breath, and tested positive for the virus.

Staff at hospital did an excellent job, says daughter

In an interview with AD, her daughter, Marianne (64 years old), recalls how crestfallen she felt when she heard that her mother was infected with the virus. “Such a pity that she has to experience this in her old age”. Marianne found it particularly hard that she couldn’t visit her mother while she was ill, but she said the care staff at the hospital did an excellent job keeping her informed.

101 year old transferred to Aafje Care Hotel

The 101 year old woman will now be transferred to the Aafje Care Hotel at Maasstad Hospital, which has been set up to take care of coronavirus patients who have recovered from the worst of the virus, but who are not ready to return home.

Recovery boosts staff morale at IJsselland

The lady’s recovery has also provided a boost in morale at the IJsselland Hospital, where healthcare workers have experienced plenty of sad situations over the past weeks. “Fortunately there are also these positive experiences,” said the IJsselland in a statement.

Feature Image: IJsselland Ziekenhuis