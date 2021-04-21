Parents of 13-year-old who plundered Jumbo during riots to pay €18,000

On January 24 of this year, rioters took to the streets in Eindhoven to protest against the curfew and the lockdown. Shops and stores were looted during the chaos, now, people have to answer for the destruction.

Yesterday, a 13-year-old boy faced the juvenile court in Eindhoven. He had been part of a group of rioters who caused enormous damage to Eindhoven station. During the riot, he threw stones through the station’s windows and looted the Jumbo.

The boy was sentenced to a training sentence of 35 hours and conditional community service of 60 hours. However, on top of the sentences, his parents will also have to pay €18,000 for the damage he caused, AD reports.

Other convictions also made

The boy is not the first to face the consequences of looting Jumbo. A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to eight months in prison for his involvement in looting the store and for violence against police.

A 17-year-old boy was also placed before the juvenile court for looting Jumbo. He was given a month-long suspended prison sentence, 70 hours of community service and has to pay €9,950 in compensation.

