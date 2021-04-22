Dutchies angered as Rutte says it’s not time for bitterballen

It seems that Prime Minister Rutte has landed himself in hot water yet again. This time, however, it’s not about the curfew or secret council meetings — it’s about bitterballen.

Yes, bitterballen. The delicious, molten, deep fried, breadcrumb-coated, goopy greatness that you usually enjoy while sitting in a café with some friends. Once you have tasted one of these Dutch delights it’s not hard to imagine that they are something worth getting passionate over.

So Rutte may have made a grave mistake when he uttered the words “you can scrap the bitterballen” at Tuesday’s press conference.

What’s all the fuss about?

Ok, let’s offer a bit of context here. At Tuesday’s press conference, prime minister Rutte announced that the Netherlands is going to start easing coronavirus restrictions from April 28.

As part of this easing, café terraces will be open from 12 PM to 6 PM. Now, what usually goes well with a biertje in the sun? Bitterballen of course! But it seems Rutte does not want the nation to start enjoying these just yet — and Dutchies are getting pressed.