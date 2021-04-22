Dutchies angered as Rutte says it’s not time for bitterballen

bitterballen
Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay

It seems that Prime Minister Rutte has landed himself in hot water yet again. This time, however, it’s not about the curfew or secret council meetings — it’s about bitterballen

Yes, bitterballen. The delicious, molten, deep fried, breadcrumb-coated, goopy greatness that you usually enjoy while sitting in a café with some friends. Once you have tasted one of these Dutch delights it’s not hard to imagine that they are something worth getting passionate over.

So Rutte may have made a grave mistake when he uttered the words “you can scrap the bitterballen” at Tuesday’s press conference. 

What’s all the fuss about? 

Ok, let’s offer a bit of context here. At Tuesday’s press conference, prime minister Rutte announced that the Netherlands is going to start easing coronavirus restrictions from April 28

As part of this easing, café terraces will be open from 12 PM to 6 PM. Now, what usually goes well with a biertje in the sun? Bitterballen of course! But it seems Rutte does not want the nation to start enjoying these just yet — and Dutchies are getting pressed. 

Why come for the bitterballen

The reasoning behind Rutte’s controversial statement is not quite known. According to RTL Nieuws, it may be because the prime minister believes bitterballen are only eaten after 6 PM and hence, the Netherlands cannot enjoy them yet. 

However, Rutte would be wrong in thinking this. In the Netherlands, it is always time for bitterballen with many cafés offering the meaty delicacy by noon — if not sooner. As a result, people are beginning to question whether the prime minister has lost touch with his people. 

One “snackspert,” Eke Bosman is of this opinion, telling RTL Nieuws “it felt a bit like an attack on the public. I think he is no longer close to us as ordinary Dutch people.”

What are your thoughts on the Dutch prime minister’s blasphemous statement? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Rudy and Peter Skitterians/Pixabay

Previous articleParents of 13-year-old who plundered Jumbo during riots to pay €18,000
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

