Gluten-free food in the Netherlands: a gluten intolerant’s perspective

Food is probably my favourite thing in life (not even exaggerating), and I always make a point to try local food everywhere I go. But I have one big problem: I am gluten intolerant — I’m special. 🙆‍♀️

Where do you find gluten? In bread, pizzas, pasta, cakes, cookies, biscuits, pies, quiches, even soy sauce. The horror.

So how about gluten-free food in the Netherlands?

Finding gluten-free food in the Netherlands

Basically, everything that is tasty (and also a little bit unhealthy) is off my list of approved foods — unless it is gluten-free (thanking the world for gluten-free pizzas).

That involves of course burgers, sandwiches, wraps, beer; anything made with wheat, barley, or spelt flour. But it’s ok… Most Dutch supermarkets sell gluten-free options. However, they often cost double or sometimes triple the price of what the “normal” version would cost.

You can get Daiya products in Jumbo. Image: Depositphotos

Really, I am sorry for my body’s unacceptable behaviour and reluctance to gluten!

Of course, it also makes me the annoying person when invited to a dinner party (seriously, who doesn’t eat bread? Ah yes, me).

It is when I go out to eat, however, that it gets really tricky. The Dutch are very good with certain specific food diets, like vegetarian food, or even vegan. But when it comes to gluten-free stuff, the options at restaurants and cafés in the Netherlands, are much more limited.

It wouldn’t be fair to say that nobody makes an effort and, to be fair, things have changed a lot over the past five few years or so.

Some national restaurant chains are very food allergy-friendly. Some local restaurants too — especially if you go to bigger cities such as Amsterdam.

You can almost always count on finding a gluten-free pizza somewhere but if you’re going for a different cuisine it’s a good idea to check their menu in advance. Simply sitting down and having to guess or ask what you can eat before ordering can turn out to be quite a waste of time for everybody, really.

Gluten-free food in the Netherlands: tips if you’re gluten intolerant

I cheat on gluten-free food in The Netherlands. There, I said it.

I do not eat bread, pizza, pasta, or cakes, anything with a very solid base made of wheat flour. But I eat bread crumbs because, as I said, I am only intolerant, not allergic. And, when facing some Dutch delicacies, you sometimes have to make a decision: food or your stomach.

I choose food.

Disclaimer: What you choose to eat or not is your own decision. Since I don’t have celiac disease I can relatively safely indulge in some deep-fried Dutch snacks (once in a while). If you don’t have that option, then go for a gluten-free alternative!

Croquettes, bitterballen, and kaassoufflé simply taste like heaven in my mouth. I cannot resist them.

Someone once told me “If it is Dutch food, then it is fried.” It is true that a lot of Dutch specialities are fried indeed. But that’s what makes them so tasty, don’t you agree?

Amongst all of the Dutch food I have come across since I live here, I’m gonna have to be honest and say that some look much nicer than others. I am up for trying a lot of different food, really, but no one will make me eat that raw herring with onions they put on bread and dare to call a delicacy. No way.

Dutchies don’t seem to appreciate enough what proper Dutch food is though. If you ask them, they’ll probably tell you they eat “meat and potatoes.” How exciting.

But the truth is elsewhere. Not in big or very elaborated meals, no. It’s all about what you gonna spread on that bread!

Satay or curry sauce, butter topped with chocolate sprinkles, chicken in a cream spread, they seem to be pleased with very little — and isn’t it nice to see? That gives them plenty of time to do something else with their lunch break, and I think that’s pretty smart.

What’s your experience with gluten-free food in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in August 2016, and was fully updated in April 2022 for your reading pleasure.