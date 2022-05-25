175 arrests made during Extinction Rebellion protest in Rotterdam

NewsCrimePolitics & Society
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
green-extinction-rebellion-flag-blowing-in-the-wind-against-grey-sky
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/273529352/stock-photo-london-uk-june-4th-2019.html

Yesterday, a climate protest by partisan activist group Extinction Rebellion (XR) in Rotterdam led to 175 arrests. 🌍

XR members set up camp on one of Rotterdam’s busiest streets, the Weena, and blocked much of the traffic from 12 PM onwards, says the NOS.

When the police called for the protest to end around 3 PM but weren’t met with compliance, the first arrests were made.

Against the fossil fuel industry

The protest was aimed at the fossil fuel industry in the Netherlands. In order to strengthen their blockade, protestors chained themselves to cars and stuck themselves to the street with glue.

Signs read ‘Keep the oil in the ground’ and ‘Let the fossil fuel industry go extinct’, reports the NOS.

The office of oil and gas giant Shell, located nearby, became the target of fake blood attacks. The protest also concentrated around the coal plant Onyx on the Maasvlakte in Rotterdam.

“The climate derails. We don’t.”

175 arrests made

According to the police, repeated warnings were issued before the first arrests were made.

A total of110 protestors were taken into custody in Rotterdam’s centrum. Another 65 were arrested on the Maasvlakte.

The protestors that had glued themselves to the street were approached by the police with Coca Cola and ice scrapers in an attempt to get them to loose. Just another day at the office. 😅

What do you think of this latest protest by Extinction Rebellion? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articlePas op! RIVM says to avoid eating fish and shrimp from the Westerschelde area
Next articleHealthy living environment for kids? Not in the Netherlands, says Unicef
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

New Dutch train services to six major EU cities are launching tomorrow!

All aboard the night train! As of tomorrow, the Netherlands' largest tour operator TUI will offer night train travel options...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

New Dutch train services to six major EU cities are launching tomorrow!

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
All aboard the night train! As of tomorrow, the Netherlands' largest tour operator TUI will offer night train travel options to six major European...

Dutch Quirk 42: Be overwhelmingly direct and never beat around the bush

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
While there are many aspects of Dutch culture that may inflict a bit of culture shock on the unknowing international, nothing gives us whiplash...

The guide to 10 thrilling theme parks in the Netherlands

Emma Brown - 1
You're in luck! There are plenty of theme parks in the Netherlands for you to visit, most of them being open all year round...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X