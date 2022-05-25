Healthy living environment for kids? Not in the Netherlands, says Unicef

NewsEnvironmentHealth
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
young-boy-laying-sick-in-bed-examining-a-teddy-bear-with-a-stetoscope
Image: Depositphotos https://cz.depositphotos.com/10548062/stock-photo-sick-child-examined-teddy-with.html

You’d think that a first-world country like the Netherlands would be pretty good at providing its children with a healthy living environment.

But as a new Unicef report shows, this isn’t really the case. How come? The lowlands are performing particularly badly when it comes to pesticide use and noise pollution, reports RTL Nieuws.

The main problem

The UN agency looked at the living environment for kids in 39 countries, specifically investigating the extent to which children are exposed to pesticides, toxic air, moisture, and lead, and to what extent they have access to green and safe roads.

The Netherlands ranked 12th on this list for a number of reasons:

Firstly, one in every 12 children in the lowlands has to deal with a high degree of pesticide pollution.

Secondly, there’s a high level of noise pollution, particularly from road traffic and airplanes.

High lead levels

Last but not least, the Netherlands also doesn’t score very highly when it comes to electronic waste.

This type of waste can contain hazardous substances such as mercury, cadmium, and lead, and as a result, it can be particularly harmful.

Over 20 million children in the surveyed countries have elevated levels of lead in their blood. “Many children also breathe toxic air both indoors and outdoors, resulting in a shorter life expectancy,” the report points out.

Are you surprised by how the Netherlands is doing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article175 arrests made during Extinction Rebellion protest in Rotterdam
Next article11 Dutch sports that are 100% weird (but wonderful)
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

New Dutch train services to six major EU cities are launching tomorrow!

All aboard the night train! As of tomorrow, the Netherlands' largest tour operator TUI will offer night train travel options...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

New Dutch train services to six major EU cities are launching tomorrow!

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
All aboard the night train! As of tomorrow, the Netherlands' largest tour operator TUI will offer night train travel options to six major European...

Dutch Quirk 42: Be overwhelmingly direct and never beat around the bush

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
While there are many aspects of Dutch culture that may inflict a bit of culture shock on the unknowing international, nothing gives us whiplash...

The guide to 10 thrilling theme parks in the Netherlands

Emma Brown - 1
You're in luck! There are plenty of theme parks in the Netherlands for you to visit, most of them being open all year round...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X