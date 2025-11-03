- Advertisement -

While you may be nursing a runny nose and a chill after the weather this weekend, you should opt for a lighter jacket this week. Believe it or not, temperatures will reach as high as 18 degrees.

According to Weeronline, while Monday will bring the clouds and rain typical of this time of year, Tuesday will see the weather start to turn more spring-like.

And by Wednesday? Book yourself a spot on a terrasje, because it’s getting balmy.

Just get through Monday

Today, you have every right to stay indoors and avoid the outside world. With temperatures sitting between 12 and 14 degrees, and light drizzle falling in the north and centre of the country, we can’t blame you.

Especially if you’re living along the coast, which will see winds of up to force 7.

Then we can forget about autumn for a moment

On Tuesday, a southerly wind will sweep across the country, bringing with it a breath of much warmer air.

This will lead to temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees on Wednesday, with those of us towards the south enjoying the highest temperatures.

And that’s not all, we’ll also see less rain. According to Weeronline, it will be mostly dry throughout the country, and if rain does fall, it will only affect us lucky ducks in the west.

Cooler but dry from Friday

However, as Nelly Furtado sings: All good things come to an end. According to AD, from Friday, the weather will start to return to its autumnal state, with temperatures dropping slightly.

However, the rain will hold off for a little while longer, with mostly a mix of clouds and sunshine expected.

