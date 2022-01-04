18 years or older? You can now get your booster shot in the Netherlands

People whose birth certificate reads 2003 or older can now make an appointment for a coronavirus booster shot, reports NU.nl.

The online appointment system opened at 11 AM this morning.

So, if you want a booster shot with Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna, all you have to do is make an appointment online — no need to wait for your invitation letter to arrive. 📫

You also won’t need to show the letter at the injection location. However, remember to bring a valid ID, your appointment confirmation, and fill out the provided questionnaire (either online or at the location).

With almost 64% of Dutch adults vaccinated and the omnicron variant still spreading rapidly in the Netherlands, all over-eighteens can receive their booster shot as early as three months after their last vaccination.

