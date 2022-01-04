18 years or older? You can now get your booster shot in the Netherlands

Christine Stein Hededam
People whose birth certificate reads 2003 or older can now make an appointment for a coronavirus booster shot, reports NU.nl.

The online appointment system opened at 11 AM this morning.

So, if you want a booster shot with Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna, all you have to do is make an appointment online — no need to wait for your invitation letter to arrive. 📫

You also won’t need to show the letter at the injection location. However, remember to bring a valid ID, your appointment confirmation, and fill out the provided questionnaire (either online or at the location).

With almost 64% of Dutch adults vaccinated and the omnicron variant still spreading rapidly in the Netherlands, all over-eighteens can receive their booster shot as early as three months after their last vaccination.

A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor's degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

