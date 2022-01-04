Coronavirus measures not expected to be lifted says OMT

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
woman-waiting-for-train-wearing-mask
Image: macniak/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/427416434/stock-photo-adult-woman-at-train-station.html

The Dutch cabinet must decide next week whether to extend or relax the hard lockdown measures after January 14. However, Marc Bonten of the OMT says not to hope for too much.

Things aren’t looking very positive for people who are hoping that the hard lockdown will be lifted in the Netherlands.

A member of the OMT, Marc Bonten, believes that his team won’t advise relaxing the measures, reports the NOS.

“It is too soon to start talking about the abolition of all measures,” Bonten told the NOS. “I don’t think people should have too much hope that that will be our advice.”

Small steps

Bonten also believes that there’s a lot of uncertainty and that we have to wait and see what will happen.

On Monday, it was decided that primary and secondary schools may open again next week. According to the OMT, infection rates in small children are declining thus it is an “acceptable risk.”

Cabinet wishes for an expiration date of vaccination certificates

The cabinet wants vaccination certificates to have an expiration date from February 1. This is due to the decreasing effectiveness of vaccines after a period of time.

This means that people in the Netherlands have to get the booster shot in order to get a valid corona pass, the Ministry of Health told NU.nl.

Inside the EU, the vaccination certificates for travel will be valid for nine months starting from February 1.

The ministry is also looking to shorten the validity of the proof of recovery certificates. Instead of the certificate being valid for one year, they would like to reduce it to 180 days.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for more information about coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: macniak/Depositphotos

Previous articlePrimary and high schools to open again next Monday — universities remain closed
Next articleSee Rembrandt’s Night Watch in minute detail: 717 billion pixels to be precise
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

1 COMMENT

  1. It’s more than past time for the government to end the lockdown; except for bars and pubs, those should remain unless you like walking through vomit in the streets in the evening!!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The...
DutchReview Crew -

Latest posts

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

DutchReview Crew -
Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The Netherlands reported its first...

Weekly update: infections go up despite lockdown but hospitals are (still) coping

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -
The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from December 28 to January 4. The number of hospitalisations has decreased, while the number of deaths has slightly gone...

18 years or older? You can now get your booster shot in the Netherlands

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -
People whose birth certificate reads 2003 or older can now make an appointment for a coronavirus booster shot, reports NU.nl. The online appointment system...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X