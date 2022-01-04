Weekly update: infections go up despite lockdown but hospitals are (still) coping

NewsHealth
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Three-dutch-students-sitting-and-studying-with-masks
Image: nirat.pix/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/students-wearing-mask.html?sh=3fe9e40a88a130e76614a61983861fe503bbf889&filter=all&qview=408997030

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from December 28 to January 4. The number of hospitalisations has decreased, while the number of deaths has slightly gone down.

The number of hospitalisations and ICU admissions have decreased while the number of deaths has also decreased.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 113,554 new infections in the Netherlands. An increase compared to last week’s report of 84,398 infections.

The percentage of positive tests has also increased, rising to 30.8% compared to 23.4% from the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications has decreased compared to the past week. This week, 189 people passed away, compared to 272 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

The number of admissions to the nursing ward and the ICU has decreased. The past week saw 817 new admissions to the nursing ward and 164 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 941 patients and 196 patients respectively.

Lockdown measures in the Netherlands will likely remain

Following the announcement of a hard lockdown in the Netherlands, the Dutch cabinet will decide whether to extend or relax the current coronavirus measures on January 14.

The measures have resulted in protests, the most recent taking place in Amsterdam on January 2. Even more, protests are on the way.

But Marc Bonten of the OMT does not expect the measures to be lifted — at the moment, it is too soon to talk about abolishing measures. But there are a few silver linings to this news.

Booster shots available for everyone over 18

Starting today, anyone born before 2003 can get their coronavirus booster shot as early as three months after their last vaccination — all without having to wait for a letter in the mail!

This comes as great news, as Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced that after February 1, international vaccination certificates will only be valid if they’ve received their booster shots.

Primary and high schools will reopen but universities stay closed

After sending Dutch school children into the Christmas holiday a week early, the Dutch cabinet has decided to reopen primary and high schools next Monday. However, universities in the Netherlands will stay closed for the time being.

Schools were initially closed to curb the infection rate among school children, particularly of the omicron variant which arrived in the Netherlands just before December of 2021.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest news and coronavirus updates.

Feature Image: nirat.pix/Depositphotos

Previous article18 years or older? You can now get your booster shot in the Netherlands
Next articleCoronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The...
DutchReview Crew -

Latest posts

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

DutchReview Crew -
Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The Netherlands reported its first...

Weekly update: infections go up despite lockdown but hospitals are (still) coping

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -
The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from December 28 to January 4. The number of hospitalisations has decreased, while the number of deaths has slightly gone...

18 years or older? You can now get your booster shot in the Netherlands

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -
People whose birth certificate reads 2003 or older can now make an appointment for a coronavirus booster shot, reports NU.nl. The online appointment system...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X