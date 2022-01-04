€10 million in firework damages fire up a Dutch security concern

The Netherlands had a costly NYE this year with €10 million in damages — so the 25 mayors of the Dutch Security Council are planning stern talks to the new cabinet about it.

While the Netherlands did introduce a fireworks ban for the NYE of 2021, the lack of its enforcement clearly didn’t help. The Dutch Association of Insurers estimates consumers damages to be approximately €10 million , reports RTL Nieuws.



Even worse, it doesn’t end with this big fat figure as this initial estimate doesn’t include medical costs, or damages to companies, schools, and nurseries — so stay tuned for a growing number. 😓

Apparently, Dutchies broke their own record this year where “more (illegal) fireworks were set off than last year when there was also a ban. The damage is similar to an average New Year’s Eve without a fireworks ban,” says the general manager of the Dutch Association of Insurers, Richard Weurding.

Future tactics

The chaos of this expensive NYE alarmed the mayors that form the Dutch Security Council according to NU.nl — a team that’s formed to deal with crises and disasters. ⚡

The concerns of the council revolve around how these heavy fireworks, such as cobras and mortar bombs, were, among others, being thrown at aid workers despite the existing ban and despite the government seizing more fireworks this year than ever.

Seeking the support of the new Dutch cabinet, the mayors are eyeing agreements with Belgium and Germany as well as an early and clear multi-year strategy to avoid firework-related disturbances.

“Many types of ornamental fireworks are banned in the Netherlands, but they can be bought across the border. That makes the fireworks ban quite difficult to enforce, especially in the border region. We have to put an end to this,” the mayors say.

What do you think of the Security Council’s plan to avoid future firework damages in the Netherlands? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: InfinitumProdux/Depositphotos