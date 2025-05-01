Temperatures could reach 29 degrees in the Netherlands: here’s where

It's getting hot in here 🥵

May has just started, but Dutch weather didn’t get the memo — it’s already in full summer mode, serving us sunshine and the potential for temperatures of up to 29 degrees in some regions.

How will the weather be where you live? Let’s break it down for you.👇

Today’s necessity: sunscreen

We’re getting the kind of day today that will make you want to forget work exists and spend every minute outside. Think plenty of sunshine, hardly any wind and clouds that are few and far between.

According to RTL, temperatures will quickly reach 22 degrees. In the De Wadden islands, that’s where they’ll stop; in the rest of the country, the temperature will continue to rise, reaching a whopping 28 degrees in the southeast.

It will remain sunny for the rest of the day, so the doctor orders at least one terrasje visit in the evening. 🤓☝️

There’s only a small chance of a single evening shower in the south and the east.

Tomorrow could be even warmer (for some)

Tomorrow, the sunny trend will continue, but it may be interrupted by some clouds, especially in the east. Locally, they can develop into a storm, but there won’t be any large-scale showers.

Unfortunately for De Wadden, their summer moment will be over with temperatures dropping to 15 degrees again.

Elsewhere, we’re keeping our tank tops on — temperatures will remain high, climbing to 29 degrees for those of us in the southeast.

As the evening creeps up, so will cooler temperatures and some moderate wind, which can turn strong in De Wadden islands.

This will occur everywhere except, you guessed it, the southeast — they’ll enjoy the summer vibe for a bit longer.

How will you take advantage of the sunny day ahead? Let us know in the comments!

Lina moved from Slovenia to the Netherlands in 2021. Three years in Amsterdam got her a Bachelor’s in Political Science and made her an advocate for biking in the rain. Her main expertise include getting the most out of her Museumkaart purchase and finding the best coffee spots in Amsterdam.

It's happening