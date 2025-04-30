Experts are saying the Dutch housing market is…affordable? Here’s why

Mortgage misery? Not quite

NewsEconomy
Federica Marconi
Federica Marconi
Last updated
2 minute read
photo-of-Dutch-houses-from-above
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/aerial-scene-resort-poort-van-amsterdam_32217455.htm#query=dutch%20housing%20view&position=15&from_view=search&track=ais

The Netherlands is still one of Europe’s more affordable housing markets, despite what the headlines (and that one relative’s Facebook posts 😉) may say.

That’s one of the key conclusions from ABN Amro’s latest Housing Market Monitor, which compares the Dutch housing situation to the rest of Europe.

Turns out, things may not be as bleak as we think. Let’s take a closer look!👇

Dutch housing is still relatively affordable

It’s plain to see that Dutch house prices have gone up. But compared to the rest of Europe? We’re not exactly topping the charts. 👀

Over the past decade, prices in the Netherlands have risen by 48%. That sounds steep, until you look at Portugal (where prices have shot up by 85%) or Hungary (where they’ve risen by 80%).

READ MORE | How much do I have to earn to buy a house in the Netherlands?

The EU average is lower, hovering around a 32% increase, but that’s because some countries like Finland, Italy, and Romania have seen their house prices drop.

photo-of-realtor-talking-to-couple-while-buying-a-house-in-the-Netherlands
Despite an increase in housing prices, it’s comparatively easier to buy a house in the Netherlands than many other EU countries. Image: Dreamstime

In conversation with AD, economist Mike Langen sums it up: “The Netherlands is one of the more affordable purchase markets in the EU.’’

It’s not the shortage, it’s your salary 

You’d think skyrocketing prices are about not enough homes and too many people, but that’s only part of the picture.

Although the Dutch population grew by 6.2% over the past decade, this increase has been modest compared to countries like Malta or Ireland.

The real driver? Rising incomes. Dutch net earnings have jumped over the last ten years (36%), giving buyers more spending power, especially with low interest rates along the way.

READ MORE | Salaries in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch wages

Add generous housing subsidies, and more people can buy their own homes. While helpful for buyers, it’s also helped push prices up. 📈

How affordable is affordable?

Despite rising prices, housing affordability in the Netherlands has remained relatively unchanged over the past two decades.

Thanks to growing wages and deductions in mortgage interest, the price-to-income ratio of Dutch properties has stayed relatively stable.

READ MORE | What does the future of the Dutch housing market look like? We sat down with a mortgage expert

What does that mean for monthly costs? Well, couples spend around 29% of their income on mortgage payments, which jumps to about 40% for singles.

However, these figures are still on the lower end compared to much of Europe.

Dig what you’re reading? Get more of it! Join our WhatsApp channel or Instagram broadcast to get the latest news straight to your pocket. ⚡️

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Here’s why you might receive less holiday pay this year: Will you be lucky or unlucky?
Next article
5 reasons why ING should be your bank of choice in the Netherlands
Federica Marconi
Federica Marconi
Federica was born in Rome but decided life wasn’t chaotic enough — so she moved to the Netherlands in 2019, right before a global pandemic (impeccable timing!). While mastering the art of coffee as a barista, she also conquered an MA in English Literature & Culture. She dreams of opening a literary café where books and coffee fuel deep conversations. Until then, she writes. And drinks a lot of coffee.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

Economy

Here’s why you might receive less holiday pay this year: Will you be lucky or unlucky?

May's right around the corner, which means holiday pay is coming for most employees in the Netherlands. You may be...
Lina Leskovec -

Latest posts

5 reasons why ING should be your bank of choice in the Netherlands

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
As an international living in a foreign country, finding a bank you can trust and rely on is crucial for easily navigating everyday life. Whether...

Here’s why you might receive less holiday pay this year: Will you be lucky or unlucky?

Lina Leskovec - 0
May's right around the corner, which means holiday pay is coming for most employees in the Netherlands. You may be slightly less excited about...

Liberation Day in the Netherlands: what you need to know about May 5

Emma Brown - 11
Liberation Day in the Netherlands (Bevrijdingsdag) is celebrated on May 5. It commemorates the day the Dutch were liberated by the Allies from Nazi...

It's happening