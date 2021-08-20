Wait up: are Dutch clogs coming back into fashion?

Yes, you read that right! Dutch clogs are all the rage right now in the fashion world but they aren’t the big, clunky shoes we have come to know (and love?).

Say doei doei to the slip-on Crocs and slippers of your quarantine days because Dutch clogs are back in style.

But seriously, how?

Yeah, we’re also asking ourselves the same question. It turns out, the sudden popularity of Dutch clogs, or klompen, emerged when all the models of the Hermès spring 2021 collection were sent down the runway donning a leather version of the famous Dutch shoes.

A year later, the clogs also made an appearance at the Copenhagen Fashion Week’s Spring 2022 shows (seriously?!). Several other high-fashion brands have also released their own versions of the shoe, reports Harper’s Bazaar.

Now, the style has become so popular that they’re selling out everywhere! 😱

What do they look like?

The fashionable clogs are a far cry from the fully-wooden ones worn by some rural Dutch farmers today. The new clogs are actually closer to the traditional 13th-century version of Dutch clogs with a wooden sole and a leather strap on top.

What do you think of Dutch clogs coming back in style? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: OlenaP/Depositphotos