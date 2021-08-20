Wait up: are Dutch clogs coming back into fashion?

CultureLifestyleSociety
Nicole Noi Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
person-wearing-dutch-clogs-behind-flowers
Image: OlenaP/Depositphotos

Yes, you read that right! Dutch clogs are all the rage right now in the fashion world but they aren’t the big, clunky shoes we have come to know (and love?). 

Say doei doei to the slip-on Crocs and slippers of your quarantine days because Dutch clogs are back in style. 

But seriously, how?

Yeah, we’re also asking ourselves the same question. It turns out, the sudden popularity of Dutch clogs, or klompen, emerged when all the models of the Hermès spring 2021 collection were sent down the runway donning a leather version of the famous Dutch shoes. 

A year later, the clogs also made an appearance at the Copenhagen Fashion Week’s Spring 2022 shows (seriously?!). Several other high-fashion brands have also released their own versions of the shoe, reports Harper’s Bazaar

Now, the style has become so popular that they’re selling out everywhere! 😱

What do they look like?

The fashionable clogs are a far cry from the fully-wooden ones worn by some rural Dutch farmers today. The new clogs are actually closer to the traditional 13th-century version of Dutch clogs with a wooden sole and a leather strap on top. 

What do you think of Dutch clogs coming back in style? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: OlenaP/Depositphotos

Previous articlePineapple or coke? 4,000 kilograms of cocaine found in pineapple pulp in Port of Rotterdam
Next articleDrunken Dutchie joyrides in a police car, accidental dognapping ensues
Nicole Noi Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Art

‘The Other Virus’ spreading through the Frisian capital of Leeuwarden

Since the beginning of August, Leeuwarden’s resident stadskunstenaar Cote Veragua has been spreading notes of love and compassion through the...
Simone Kynaston -

Latest posts

‘The Other Virus’ spreading through the Frisian capital of Leeuwarden

Simone Kynaston -
Since the beginning of August, Leeuwarden’s resident stadskunstenaar Cote Veragua has been spreading notes of love and compassion through the city she calls home....

This online savings platform is the solution to the Netherlands’ stingy savings rates

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
Interest rates in the Netherlands are at an all-time low with most Dutch banks only offering 0.01% and some even charging negative interest!  For those...

Drunken Dutchie joyrides in a police car, accidental dognapping ensues

Farah Al Mazouni -
In a video directed by the man himself, a drunk driver videotaped his theft of a police car in the city of Doetinchem near...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X