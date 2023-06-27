Hoera, there are 6,900 new Dutch apartments for sale! The catch? You need to buy them in ONE transaction

NewsEconomyInternationalPolitics & Society
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
photo-of-expensive-dutch-houses
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/51917781/stock-photo-amsterdam-netherlands-on-july-10.html

Hearing that thousands of new apartments are for sale might spark excitement (and maybe even a wave of relief) in you. Helaas, you probably won’t even get the chance with the €1.7 billion price tag.

The Canadian real estate investment trust, European Residential Reit (Eres), wants to sell 6,900 apartments and terraced houses throughout the Netherlands. Yes, that is a lot of housing, and we all know how valuable housing is.

So, you’re probably wondering why they’re letting go of their investment? Well, according to Eres CEO Mark Kenney, measures taken by the Dutch government mean that the tax climate in the Netherlands has become less favourable for the company.  

Basically, Eres needs money

Capreit, Eres’ parent company, bought houses from other real estate funds throughout the Netherlands in 2016. However,  current interest rates mean borrowing is difficult for the company. (Isn’t it for all of us? 👀)

READ MORE | Interest, inflation, and lower house prices: what does this mean for Dutch housing?

The sale of thousands of apartments in the Netherlands valued at €1.7 billion will allow Capreit to fill their not-so-little piggy bank with enough coin to invest in it’s home market in Canada. 💰

Apartment complexes owned by Eres, such as De Generaal in Rijswijk, will most likely be among the large number of apartments sold, reports AD. However, it’s not known whether private individuals like us mere mortals will be allowed to buy apartments separately.

Foreign investors discouraged

Transfer tax for investors has increased from 6 to 10.4%, which is a major reason why investors are being discouraged from investing in property in the Netherlands. 

Another is the new rent regulation set by Dutch housing minister Hugo de Jonge. The regulation that will have landlords of private sector rental homes lowering rent will be put into place next year. 

While this may be music to our ears, investors aren’t too chuffed about it — which, we guess, is kind of the point. 

You know those absurd housing prices that we all despise? Well, foreign investors are partly to blame. “They’re playing Monopoly with our houses and they’re just getting started. Houses are seen as an investment object to make a profit instead of something to live in,” said MEP Kim van Sparrentak last year.

Various countries, including the Netherlands, are taking measures to stop this so that private individuals have more of a chance of being able to afford their dream homes.

What do you think of the apartments being sold in one transaction? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
9 unique places to spend the night in the Netherlands
Next article
Dos and don’ts of riding a bicycle in the Netherlands
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Living in the Netherlands? These 7 changes are hitting your wallet this July

Alarmingly, we’re already halfway through 2023. If you weren’t feeling existential enough already, July 1 is here to bring you...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

The Americans have learned of Dutch ‘Droppings’ and now they’re confused

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 7
Americans took to Twitter to discuss a peculiar Dutch practice: dropping. Much like their fascination with other European concepts, including Dutch niksen and the...

This Life of Anne Frank tour walks you through Amsterdam’s WWII history

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
You’ve heard of the Diary of Anne Frank. Now, you can see even more behind the scenes of her life in a riveting guided...

Living in the Netherlands? These 7 changes are hitting your wallet this July

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Alarmingly, we’re already halfway through 2023. If you weren’t feeling existential enough already, July 1 is here to bring you some less-than-stellar updates. (Let’s...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.