Curious about the 1%? Check out this €7 MILLION penthouse in Rotterdam

Ever wonder how the elite of Rotterdam lives? Here’s a look into what their houses could be.

Yes, yet another thing we can’t afford: A 442 square metre, 3-floor “air villa” in Rotterdam. The price? €7 million. But real estate agent Leslie de Ruiter of Christie’s International Real Estate says, “There is negotiating”.

So… could we negotiate that down to about €800?

The fabulous lives of Rotterdam’s elite

Surprisingly, Ruiter says there is trouble selling this stunning apartment, and he expects the price to drop 5-10% due to low demand.

According to him, potential buyers are betting “way too low” in price negotiations — which, by the way, mostly take place over a fancy dinner (where the meal probably costs more than our monthly groceries).

READ MORE | Tiny houses in the Netherlands: inside minimalist Dutch life

The apartment is on the highest residential and office tower in the Netherlands, on the 41st, 42nd, and 43rd floors (yes, the apartment has three floors).

Not only that, but you can have a dip in a jacuzzi or swim in the highest private swimming pool in the country, with panoramic views over the Maasstad. It’ll be like swimming in the sky (and not many people have done that).

A peek inside

Okay, let’s get to the nitty gritty. What does this apartment look like? We’ve established that there are three floors counting a total of 442 meter square .

Okay, we’ll be honest: these views are quite the looker. Image: Christie’s International Real Estate & At Home Makelaardij

According to Christie’s International Real Estate, it also has TWO roof terraces totalling 157 square metres (which is about three times a normal apartment size!), three parking spaces, and a kitchen and bathrooms designed by the Italian design house Boffi. Ahh, la dolce vita!

READ MORE | Have you seen these cool futuristic bulb houses in Den Bosch?

It also has communal fitness, a heated private swimming pool, a hot tub, a sauna, and floor heating AND cooling. We didn’t even know that was a thing, perfect for the heat wave!

rooftop-of-rotterdam-penthouse-for-sale
A dip in the rooftop jacuzzi, anyone? Image: Christie’s International Real Estate & At Home Makelaardij

So now, if you’re house-hunting or see someone post on their Instagram story that they’re looking for an apartment, you know where to go.

What do you think of this apartment? Tell us in the comments!

