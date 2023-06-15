NS feels left out, now it wants to run more international trains too

After its competitors — *cough*, we mean fellows train companies — FlixTrain, Arriva and Qbuzz have decided to go international, NS wants in on the fun as well.

It’s no secret that Dutch train lines have been on a roll recently…

Both Arriva and Qbuzz recently asked to run a connection between Paris and Berlin. Meanwhile, our beloved FlixTrain is longing for a train that runs all the way to Oberhausen (Germany).

Determined not to miss out, NS has jumped on the bandwagon by applying for routes to Paris, London, Vienna, Innsbruck, and Frankfurt, reports the NOS.

The deadline to submit all these international train-related applications to the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets was Wednesday.

New rules intervene

But predictably, there is a catch. There’s one little bump in the road that could prevent the NS’s journey to reaching international-dom from running smoothly.

A new law has emerged in Europe: before granting railway companies new permits, a thorough investigation needs to be launched in order to gauge just how much public interest this new train connection has.

Consumers and train riders: now is the time to act. Let’s take to the streets, and all simultaneously chant “We want NS international trains!”. Actually, that’s kind of a mouthful, never mind.

To open the market or not to open the market

However, that European rule only applies if NS wants a “private” permit… which they do. Turns out the company isn’t too pleased at the thought of a free-for-all, “liberalized international rail market”, says NOS.

Meanwhile, FlixTrain, Arriva and Qbuzz, on the other hand, are desperate for the railway market to open up.

Whether the market will be liberalised or not, is now up to the State Secretary to decide. 👀

Come on, Netherlands. We think you know what the right course of action here is. Just close your eyes and follow your heart. Think London — no, think Paris ✨.

Do these new routes have the potential to change your life? Let us know in the comments below!