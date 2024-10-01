8-year-old Dutch boy steals parents’ car to drive himself and baby sister to friend’s house

Now that's a story to tell 😳

NewsTrafficWeird
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-child-driving-car-presses-engine-start-button-with-his-finger
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/cute-child-driving-car-presses-engine-start-button-with-his-finger_49616882.htm#fromView=search&page=2&position=28&uuid=f94dc248-ff4d-49c8-9575-8f7309a7d034

What’s the craziest thing you ever did as a kid? Steal some candy? Read under the covers while you were meant to be sleeping? Well, we’re sure you won’t be able to top this Dutch boy’s adventure.

In The Hague, an eight-year-old boy decided to skip the usual bike ride last weekend and instead grabbed the keys to his parents’ car. His destination? A friend’s house. His passenger? His younger sister.

As Omroep West writes, the young driver was eventually stopped because a fellow motorist called 112 when she noticed a car swerving along the streets.

Child seat for better visibility

Before calling the politie, the witness followed the car for a while, suspicious of the unpredictable driving.

While doing so, she saw two near-misses with a ditch. “It was such a bizarre sight,” she recalls in an interview with Omroep West. 😳

Eventually, the young boy stopped the car along the side of the road — and can you guess why?

He was going to place a child seat in the driver’s seat for better visibility.

That’s when the witness stopped him, and police arrived on the scene.

A happy ending

Once the children were safely reunited with their parents, their mother assured local news that her son would no longer have access to the car key.

“[They keys are] now safely stored in a place he’ll never reach,” she said. 

Though the incident could have easily ended in disaster, everyone walked away unharmed. Now, all the boy is left with is a crazy story to tell during drinking games later in life. 😉

In a light-hearted conclusion, the police advised the young driver: “Sweet boy, next time, take the bike if you want to meet with your friend.”

What’s the craziest thing you did as a child? Share your story in the comments.

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
This hidden gem is the perfect day trip from Amsterdam: Discover the HEMbrugterrein
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Say 'hoi' to Lyna, our Senior Writer at DutchReview! Fueled by a love for writing, social media, and all things Dutch, she joined the DR family in 2022. Since making the Netherlands her home in 2018, she has collected a BA in English Literature & Society (Hons.) and an RMA in Arts, Literature and Media (Hons.). Even though she grew up just a few hours away from the Netherlands, Lyna remains captivated by the guttural language, quirky culture, and questionable foods that make the Netherlands so wonderfully Dutch.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Three dead after vehicle ends up in water in Amersfoort

Last night, a car fell into a body of water along the Stadsring in Amersfoort, killing the three people who...
Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹 -

Latest posts

This hidden gem is the perfect day trip from Amsterdam: Discover the HEMbrugterrein

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
When looking for a fun-filled day trip, most people turn first to the bustling Dutch capital. But don’t just follow the (huge) crowds —...

Three dead after vehicle ends up in water in Amersfoort

Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹 - 0
Last night, a car fell into a body of water along the Stadsring in Amersfoort, killing the three people who were inside the vehicle. The...

Boris Johnson admits he made plans to invade the Netherlands: Here’s why

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Thought the COVID-19 drama was behind us? Think again. Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson just revealed that he considered an "aquatic raid" on...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.