What’s the craziest thing you ever did as a kid? Steal some candy? Read under the covers while you were meant to be sleeping? Well, we’re sure you won’t be able to top this Dutch boy’s adventure.

In The Hague, an eight-year-old boy decided to skip the usual bike ride last weekend and instead grabbed the keys to his parents’ car. His destination? A friend’s house. His passenger? His younger sister.

As Omroep West writes, the young driver was eventually stopped because a fellow motorist called 112 when she noticed a car swerving along the streets.

Child seat for better visibility

Before calling the politie, the witness followed the car for a while, suspicious of the unpredictable driving.

While doing so, she saw two near-misses with a ditch. “It was such a bizarre sight,” she recalls in an interview with Omroep West. 😳

Eventually, the young boy stopped the car along the side of the road — and can you guess why?

He was going to place a child seat in the driver’s seat for better visibility.

That’s when the witness stopped him, and police arrived on the scene.

A happy ending

Once the children were safely reunited with their parents, their mother assured local news that her son would no longer have access to the car key.

“[They keys are] now safely stored in a place he’ll never reach,” she said.

Though the incident could have easily ended in disaster, everyone walked away unharmed. Now, all the boy is left with is a crazy story to tell during drinking games later in life. 😉

In a light-hearted conclusion, the police advised the young driver: “Sweet boy, next time, take the bike if you want to meet with your friend.”

What’s the craziest thing you did as a child? Share your story in the comments.