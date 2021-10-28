Adolf Hitler has a valid QR code: Ministry of Health is trying to find out why

The past year and a half have been weird, but clearly, we haven’t seen it all yet — the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport is investigating a valid QR code in the name of….. Adolf Hitler (say what!?).

Within the ministry, there is concern about how this QR code was created (and with good reason we’d say), and what measures should be taken to combat this form of fraud, RTL Nieuws reports.

The code was originally distributed on a well-known hacker forum where the cybercriminal offers his services, and RTL Nieuws managed to make contact with him. He told the outlet that he’s able to make a QR code with any name of his choice. He then sells them on for €300 — a crime that is punishable by law.

Who’s behind this?

Well, a cyber-criminal. 🙃

Hitler’s code was created and distributed by a cyber-criminal to show that he could create any QR code he wanted. According to said cyber-villain, he made some of them in France and Poland. These European codes are also valid in the Netherlands.

Possible scenarios

The Ministry of Health thinks it’s possible that this scammer could be a rogue employee of the French or German health department who’s creating these codes.

Another — and more frightening possibility — that the ministry is considering is that the private keys for the French and Polish QR codes have been stolen, meaning that all the QR codes from these countries would need to be reissued. Thankfully, there’s currently no evidence that the Dutch secret keys for QR codes have been infiltrated.

Fraud in the Netherlands

Nevertheless, there has also been QR code fraud in the Netherlands with more and more providers of false coronavirus vaccination and test certificates — and several members of the GGD have been suspended because of their possible involvement. “Apparently there is a market for this,” said a spokesperson from the GGD…. Who would’ve thought? 🙅‍♂️

