From the UK or Armenia? Your COVID-19 QR codes are now valid in the Netherlands

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Internationals from outside the EU have been jumping through hoops to get their coronavirus certificates recognised in the Netherlands — but people from the UK and Armenia can now relax.

As of today, the EU Commission has decided to recognise the coronavirus certificates given by the United Kingdom and Armenia as equivalent to EU Digital COVID Certificates.

What does this mean?

It means less sweating in line when residents of these countries are queueing up to get inside any Dutch entertainment or catering establishments.

Under this new ruling, any internationals who have received a coronavirus certificate from the UK or Armenia should be able to access anywhere that someone with an EU certificate can — so much for the implications of Brexit, eh?

However, EU residents stand to benefit from this new decision too. Seeing as the EU is now accepting certificates from these countries, anyone with an EU COVID Certificate should also be granted access to establishments in the UK and Armenia.

Join the club

In fact, UK and Armenian internationals in the Netherlands may not be the only ones who see life become a little bit easier.

The European Commission is happy to see other non-EU countries take this step. “We are open to other countries to join our system,” says Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders.

Have you been affected by having an international certificate? Tell us in the comments below!

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
