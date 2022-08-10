Ajax footballer injured during robbery of his home in Amsterdam

On the night of July 27, 33-year-old Ajax footballer, Dusan Tadic, was attacked by two robbers in his home in Amsterdam.

Tadic, who captains one of the most successful and beloved clubs in Dutch football (Ajax), woke during the night to find two men prowling his house in search of something to steal.

Apparently, Tadic’s wife had already sensed that trouble was coming when two men posing as pizza deliverers rang the footballer’s doorbell earlier that day.

A targeted attack

The police believe that the robbers were targeting Tadic specifically — and that they were after his presumably very expensive watch.

Tadic was quick to notice the intruders, who were wearing helmets and dark clothing.

And the footballer was ready to teach them a lesson. Tadic managed to crack open the visor of one robber’s helmet and hit him in the face, reports De Telegraaf.

Minor injuries for the footballer

The famous footballer suffered minor injuries to his hand during the attack — as one of the robbers tried to steal the watch tied to his wrist.

Luckily, the assailants were unsuccessful in their attempts to loot the watch and left his home with nothing but a bruised face (and egos). Tadic was quick to call the police.

Not the first time for footballers

Apparently, this isn’t the first time that a footballer was targeted by robbers, NOS reports.

The family of former PSV striker, Eran Zahavi, was also attacked in his house in Amsterdam. In his case, the assailants were successful, and two robbers looted personal items and cash.

