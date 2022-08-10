Dutch supermarkets are nearly a fifth more expensive than last year

Albert Heijn, Jumbo, Co-op, Dirk — regardless of which supermarket you go to, you’re paying approximately 18.5% more on groceries than you would have 11 months ago.

This percentage is an average, however. For example, products like pasta and bread increased significantly more in price than the average 18.5%, the NOS reports.

On the other hand, products like chocolate and cleaning products barely increased in price, if at all. It’s a bad year to enjoy eating bread — and that’s not ideal for the Dutch.

Family groceries increasing

Let’s talk numbers. On average, a family of four in the Netherlands spends €7,000 to €8,000 a year on food shopping.

But according to Norman Buysse of GfK, the market research agency that conducted the research, they can pay up to €1,500 more for the same amount of groceries.

Buysse expects these prices to increase for a little while. “At least until the autumn or winter. Because the factors that influence the price increases, such as the war in Ukraine, grain shortages, and labour shortages, will remain in force for a while.”

What can we do?

GfK mentions that shoppers often choose generic brand products and shop at cheaper supermarkets due to rising prices— and it’s a classic move.

However, Buysse does have an extra tip to save money: Pay attention to the size of supermarket packaging. “There are many packaging sizes that are relatively as expensive as each other. It’s better to buy a larger package.”

