Dutch supermarkets are nearly a fifth more expensive than last year

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Woman-goes-grocery-shopping-in-a-supermarket
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/good-looking-woman-standing-front-vegetable-shelves-choosing-what-buy_11450434.htm#query=grocery%20shopping&position=1&from_view=search

Albert Heijn, Jumbo, Co-op, Dirk — regardless of which supermarket you go to, you’re paying approximately 18.5% more on groceries than you would have 11 months ago.

This percentage is an average, however. For example, products like pasta and bread increased significantly more in price than the average 18.5%, the NOS reports.

On the other hand, products like chocolate and cleaning products barely increased in price, if at all. It’s a bad year to enjoy eating bread — and that’s not ideal for the Dutch.

Family groceries increasing

Let’s talk numbers. On average, a family of four in the Netherlands spends €7,000 to €8,000 a year on food shopping.

But according to Norman Buysse of GfK, the market research agency that conducted the research, they can pay up to €1,500 more for the same amount of groceries.

Buysse expects these prices to increase for a little while. “At least until the autumn or winter. Because the factors that influence the price increases, such as the war in Ukraine, grain shortages, and labour shortages, will remain in force for a while.”

READ MORE | Here’s how you can help Ukraine from the Netherlands [UPDATED]

What can we do?

GfK mentions that shoppers often choose generic brand products and shop at cheaper supermarkets due to rising prices— and it’s a classic move.

However, Buysse does have an extra tip to save money: Pay attention to the size of supermarket packaging. “There are many packaging sizes that are relatively as expensive as each other. It’s better to buy a larger package.”

Have you noticed this increase in your weekly groceries? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous articleSpotting Dutch birds: a bird expedition from your own home
Next articleAjax footballer injured during robbery of his home in Amsterdam
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Hoera! The Netherlands officially has the highest gas prices in the entire EU

The Netherlands has made it to the top of the EU charts this month — but pause on the applause....
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

The Hague Market: the vibrant open market of the Netherlands

Renan Alejandro Salvador Lozano Cuervo - 4
Storytime! How and where I found The Hague Market — a.k.a. the biggest open street market in Europe. When I first moved to the Dutch...

Hugo de Groot: one of the greatest thinkers in Dutch history

Ceren Spuyman - 5
Hugo de Groot, also known as Hugo Grotius, can easily be called one of the greatest scholars in Dutch history. A philosopher and a...

Hoera! The Netherlands officially has the highest gas prices in the entire EU

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
The Netherlands has made it to the top of the EU charts this month — but pause on the applause. This is something the...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X