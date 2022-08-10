Hoera! The Netherlands officially has the highest gas prices in the entire EU

The Netherlands has made it to the top of the EU charts this month — but pause on the applause. This is something the country doesn’t want a gold medal for: we now have the highest gas prices in the EU.

In July, Dutch households paid more than twice (!) as much on gas compared to the average EU household.

Wait, what?

According to figures requested by Nieuwsuur, the Dutch coughed up the most cash for gas in the EU last month, paying €283 per megawatt/h (MWh) of gas.

To give you some context, our neighbours in Germany and Belgium paid roughly half as much.

Expensive energy contracts

Of course, this sharp increase was brought about by the war in Ukraine. However, Dutch energy contract prices aren’t helping either.

Dutch households that switch energy contracts can now expect to pay a whopping €3,700 extra in energy prices this year compared to last year — and the Dutch budget advisor, Nibud, is putting its foot down.

A one-time supplement is not enough

Director of Nibud, Arjen Vliegenthart, tells the NOS that many Dutch households will not be able to cope.

“Some [households will] just have to cut back a bit, but there is also a large group who can’t get by even if they budget well, and that’s worrisome.”

While the Dutch government has offered a one-time subsidy of between €800 and €1,300 to help tackle the rising prices, Vliegenthart believes this won’t be enough — even for middle-income families.

Chairman of the FNV, Tuur Elzinga, is in agreement with Vliegenthart, telling the NOS “a temporary supplement is not much of a benefit because inflation is permanent.”

A price ceiling and a wage increase, alsjeblieft

The only way to really tackle the purchasing power crisis? A price limit and higher wages, the FNV believes.

Specifically, Elzinga believes that wages need to increase to a minimum of €14 per hour — and they need to change quickly. This should also include an increase in benefits and the state pension.

He also argues for a price cap on how much companies can increase their prices at the moment.

“What we’re seeing now is that inflation is impoverishing citizens while companies are making record profits. There’s plenty of money, but it’s all with companies.”

All we’ll say is this: 👏👏👏.

How have you been affected by the current gas prices? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!