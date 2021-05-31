Restriction-free autumn? This could be a reality in the Netherlands from September

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Jana Vondráčková
photo-of-a-group-of-people-sitting-in-a-restaurant
Feature Image: Priscilla du Preez/Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/W3SEyZODn8U

Do you remember the days when we didn’t have to wear face masks and could hug all our friends? Neither do we. 

Fortunately, we may be able to return to the old “normal” this September, according to the Dutch Minister for Health, Hugo de Jonge. 

De Jonge claims that relaxing even basic coronavirus restrictions, such as wearing a face mask and keeping a 1.5-metre distance, around September 1 could be a “real scenario.”

Fully vaccinated by September

Everything, however, will depend on the vaccination rate as well as mutations of the virus. If all goes well, any adult in the Netherlands who wants the vaccine should be fully vaccinated before the end of August, according to the Health Minister.

While De Jonge previously said that all adults would be able to get their first jab by July, the cabinet now moved this date to mid-July. This is due to problems delivering the vaccine, according to the NOS.

End of lockdown?

In the meantime, the Netherlands will see more coronavirus restrictions relaxed on June 5. While the basic restrictions of keeping your distance and wearing a face mask stay, the latests relaxations mark the end of lockdown in the Netherlands.

Do you think we’ll be back to normal in September? What do you look forward to the most? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Priscilla du Preez/Unsplash

Previous articleBOOM: the sun has returned to the Netherlands (at least for now)
Next articleWatch out for those floaters! High levels of poo bacteria measured in Dutch beach water
Jana Vondráčková
Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Watch out for those floaters! High levels of poo bacteria measured in Dutch beach water

Are you thinking of going to the beach to soak up some of that "vitamin sea"? Before grabbing your swimwear...
Christine Stein Hededam -

Latest posts

Watch out for those floaters! High levels of poo bacteria measured in Dutch beach water

Christine Stein Hededam -
Are you thinking of going to the beach to soak up some of that "vitamin sea"? Before grabbing your swimwear and sunhat, check the...

Restriction-free autumn? This could be a reality in the Netherlands from September

Jana Vondráčková -
Do you remember the days when we didn’t have to wear face masks and could hug all our friends? Neither do we.  Fortunately, we may...

BOOM: the sun has returned to the Netherlands (at least for now)

Chloe Lovatt -
It's FINALLY here! After a long and rainy spring, we can now sit back and enjoy some sunny Dutch weather. This is great news...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X