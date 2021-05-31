Restriction-free autumn? This could be a reality in the Netherlands from September

Do you remember the days when we didn’t have to wear face masks and could hug all our friends? Neither do we.

Fortunately, we may be able to return to the old “normal” this September, according to the Dutch Minister for Health, Hugo de Jonge.

De Jonge claims that relaxing even basic coronavirus restrictions, such as wearing a face mask and keeping a 1.5-metre distance, around September 1 could be a “real scenario.”

Fully vaccinated by September

Everything, however, will depend on the vaccination rate as well as mutations of the virus. If all goes well, any adult in the Netherlands who wants the vaccine should be fully vaccinated before the end of August, according to the Health Minister.

While De Jonge previously said that all adults would be able to get their first jab by July, the cabinet now moved this date to mid-July. This is due to problems delivering the vaccine, according to the NOS.

End of lockdown?

In the meantime, the Netherlands will see more coronavirus restrictions relaxed on June 5. While the basic restrictions of keeping your distance and wearing a face mask stay, the latests relaxations mark the end of lockdown in the Netherlands.

Do you think we’ll be back to normal in September? What do you look forward to the most? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Priscilla du Preez/Unsplash