Ladies and gentlemen, the infamous Amazon is now here in the Netherlands, ready to monopolize the market and force its workers to pee in bottles.

Amazon has been trying to enter the Dutch market for some time now, and will compete with Bol and Coolblue, reports RTL Nieuws.

The website will have over 100 million products

In the true spirit of capitalism, you’ll be able to browse through 100 million different products on the Amazon website. This is more than four times the products on Bol, because nothing says commerce like having plastic trinkets for sale made by minimum wage paid workers who can’t go to the toilet!

Do you think that Amazon has a lot of products? Don’t worry, a representative confirmed that this “modest” number will surely increase over time. Thanks Jeff!

Dutch entrepreneurs involved in the website

In order to advertise products, Dutch entrepreneurs have the option of signing up on the website, with a couple of thousand already joining. This is similar to the system used by Bol, which currently has around 27,000 entrepreneurs affiliated to their website.

Of course, such consumption cannot be sustained without a bigger team. Thus, Amazon is extending its headquarters in the Netherlands, with 85 vacancies currently, with a team of around 400 people to be established by the end of the year. So if Jeff Bezos is consumerist Santa Klaus, and you want to be Santa’s little helper, consider joining this totally sustainable, ethical and employee loving company!

The distribution for the Netherlands comes from across the border in Germany, specifically from Roermond. It is of yet unknown if people in the distribution centre there also pee in bottles, but we are planning on sending an insider to check it out.

Should the Netherlands take protectionist measures against Amazon? Let us know in the comments.

Feature Image: Harshith N 1810178/Wikimedia Commons