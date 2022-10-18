Amber alert issued for missing 10-year-old girl in Vught

Hebe-Zwart-missing-person-the-netherlands
Dutch police say the life of 10-year-old Hebe Zwart might be in danger, as the search continues for the young girl who went missing yesterday.

Hebe was supposed to arrive home to Vught with her assistant yesterday afternoon, but the two never came.

Now, the police fear for the girl’s life, and have initiated an AMBER-alert to help with the search, writes the NOS.

Key facts

Hebe Zwart is 140 cm tall, and has blond hair, blue eyes, and light skin. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, a black skirt, and carrying a purple backpack.

According to the police, the girl also has a disability and scoliosis, making her walk slightly unstable.

Her assistant is 178 cm tall, with medium-long hair and blue eyes. The two were likely in a Kia Picanto car, with license plate number PR-425-K, on their way from Raamsdonksveer to Vught in the Netherlands.

Hebe, accompanied by her assistant.

Have you seen her?

The Dutch police are taking the case very seriously, and are currently collecting all relevant tips through the AMBER alert.

If you think you might have seen Hebe and her assistant, or if you have any information you think will benefit the police search, please fill in the Police’s online tip form.

