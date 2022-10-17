BREAKING: Dutch bus ripped in half by train

Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
Image: DutchReview

A collision with a train this morning caused a bus to rip in half, spreading wreckage all over the scene.

The accident happened in Bergen op Zoom in the south of the Netherlands. Surprisingly, there were no injuries reported, says NU.nl.

Thankfully there were no passengers on board the bus at the time of the collision, and the bus driver appeared to be uninjured when checked by ambulance staff.

The train driver and conductor were reported to be very shaken, but uninjured.

Let us tell you, the video is insane:

Translation: Train crashes into bus. No injuries. #bergenopzoom #ns

The 85 passengers on the train were also assessed by medical staff, before being removed from the damaged train. They were transported away from the location of the crash by (another) bus.

Rail travel is temporarily disrupted

Trains between Roosendaal and Kruiningen-Yereseke will be temporarily halted, but buses will still be up and running.

At present, there is no information on how long the blockage is expected to last.

As the train involved in the accident was derailed, an inspection of the tracks will be conducted to make sure there are no defects or damage.

What do you think of the accident? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Feature Image:DutchReview
Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
