American (33) in court after stabbing Dutch cops during curfew

A 33-year-old American man, Eric Jeffrey T., is facing seven years in prison and mandatory TBS after stabbing two police officers in Groningen last year.

The court was held yesterday, where the Public Prosecution Service (OM) demanded that the American man be charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, NOS reports.

Tegen de Amerikaanse verdachte Eric T. (33) die vorig jaar maart tijdens de avondklok twee agenten verwondde met een stiletto mes, waarvan één zeer ernstig, is 7 jaar cel en tbs met dwangverpleging geëist. ‘I will fight for her, untill I’m dust’

https://t.co/fNHPMqVD81 — Sander Dekker (@KleineDekker) July 14, 2022

The stabbing incident

The stabbing incident took place in Groningen while the coronavirus curfew was in place in March 2021.

According to the prosecutor, two police officers were doing a curfew check when they caught two men cycling without lights and asked for identification.

Instead, one of the two men, Eric Jeffrey T., attacked the officers with a knife, stabbing one officer in the neck and the face and the other in the thigh.

Verdachte Eric T. (33) heeft er geen enkele spijt van dat hij de agent gruwelijk toetakelde. "Ik vind het eervol." https://t.co/1gjA6jNACn — RTL Nieuws (@RTLnieuws) July 14, 2022

The men then fled to France, where they were arrested within a few days.

The American man confessed to the stabbing in court. He said he was scared that his partner, Justin de G., who he was cycling with at the time and who had no ID card, would be sent back to a mental health clinic if caught by the cops.

“I want to die for her, kill for her. I regret failing,” Eric T. told the judge, reports RTV Noord. “Give me freedom, or give me death.”

In addition, Eric T. was at that point living illegally in the Netherlands since 2020 and feared being sent back to the US and separated from his partner.

Forced therapy in the US

Following examination, experts from a psychiatric clinic concluded that the American man has a mental disorder and needs to seek treatment to avoid future incidents.

The recommended treatment? TBS.

Eric T. in de rechtbank van Groningen, waar hij terechtstaat voor het neersteken van 2 agenten. Getekend door Aloys Oosterwijk. #avondklok #steekpartij pic.twitter.com/whTuxgnQzJ — Saskia Belleman (@SaskiaBelleman) July 14, 2022

TBS (Terbeschikkingstelling) is a Dutch program which requires mentally-ill offenders to have psychological treatment after a prison sentence before they can return to Dutch society.

However, since the suspect is a foreign national without a residence status, he won’t be able to return to the Netherlands again.

Eric T. may need to undergo his prison sentence in the United States, but it’s unclear whether the TBS treatment will also be carried out by American authorities.

