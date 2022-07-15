Ecstasy shop opens in the Netherlands, buuut it’s not what you think

The world’s first ecstasy shop has made its way to Dutch society and has opened for a trial in Utrecht. Sound too good to be true? You have good instincts.

Purchasing molly legally at a store? We never thought something like this would ever see the light of day.

Well, we’re not there just yet. What Dutchies have created isn’t exactly a place for people to snag a dose of the MDMA drug and start trippin’ hard — but an art project instead. 

A new drug museum in Amsterdam, Poppi, wanted to show people a fictional world where ecstasy can be regulated and bought legally. From this, ‘The XTC Shop’ was born! 🤩

Say what? The XTC Shop?

Ecstasy has not yet been legalised in the Netherlands, so the drug museum won’t actually sell it in the store.

Instead, The XTC Shop will act as an interactive simulation where people can make their own rules living in an ecstasy-welcoming world. 

“We only want to discover what regulation of ecstasy could look like in the Netherlands. We want to open the conversation about drugs”, the director of the Poppi Drug Museum, Machteld Busz, tells RTV Utrecht.

There are three simulated ecstasy outlets in the store: a pharmacy, a speciality store, and a party. 

These will give you the ability to make whatever decisions you want. How will the drug be regulated? What should the age limit be? Where can you buy the drug? The choice is yours! 😋

From this, Poppi plans to get some good ol’ Dutchies’ opinions and send them to Utrecht University to be used for scientific research.

Experience ecstasy

Entrance to the store costs 10€ for a regular ticket and 8€ for students, and the shop will remain open until mid-September in Utrecht. 

This gives you enough time to snag a ticket since we have a good feeling Dutchies will be lined up to experience this one-of-a-kind event. 😉

Will you be attending The XTC Shop opening? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

