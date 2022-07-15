Blistering 40-degree heat coming to the Netherlands

It’s getting hot in the Netherlands, with temperatures potentially hitting a grand crescendo of 40 degrees next Tuesday.

Oh hey, are you reading this article with sweat trickling down your back? A dampness under your arms that you’re hoping your shirt is hiding? Perhaps you’re cowering in your home as the sun blasts outside. No judgement, we’re all in the same boat.

The truth is that in the Netherlands it is heet. 🔥 We may not have it as bad as Spain or the UK, but the past few days have had us applying sunscreen like it’s a matter of life and death (which it is, remember to be sun safe!).

The upcoming days are — with no surprise — hot hot hot, say meteorologists at Weerplaza.

Today is sunny (mostly) 🌤

You get some sunshine, and you get some sunshine, and YOU get some sunshine! At least in the morning. Across the Netherlands today, the sun will be bright and birds will be singing.

In the afternoon, clouds are a’coming our way, and there’s a chance of a shower and a moderate wind, especially in the north.

Tomorrow is warm ☀️

Saturday, it’s even simpler: it will be dry and sunny. Stock up on ice and warm up the blender: it’s frozen margarita time.

Sunday is ideal ☀️

Seeking a perfect summer day to canoe down a canal? Sunday has full sun and perhaps some very slight clouds.

It will be dry with almost no wind. Plus, temperatures are 23-25 degrees in the North and 26-28 everywhere else. Naturally, the south will have most of the heat.

Monday is tropical warm 🏝

A warm blast of wind from the south will bring tropical warm temps to the Netherlands (remember when we were all stomping around in the snow? Ha!).

Grab a hat, because there will be plenty of sun on Monday with temperatures between 28 and 36 degrees. You’ll also want some antihistamines because the chance of hay fever is relatively high.

Finally, while we’re doing shopping lists, remember to stock up on some icecream, fans, and maybe a kiddie pool for your balcony, because….

Tuesday is hot, hot, hot 🥵

Yes, we know this is the real reason you came to this article and yes, the rumours are true: meteorologists are forecasting temperatures up to a blistering 40 degrees this coming Tuesday. Super sunny conditions won’t help matters either.

Luckily, those crazy-high temperatures are only for those in the south. The rest of the country will be around 34 to 38 degrees. Freezing, right? 🥶

Wednesday and beyond will be better 🌤

You can relax after Tuesday because from Wednesday temperatures start to drop again. Of course, by drop we mean somewhere between 27 and 33 degrees. It’s an improvement, right?

By next Friday, we should be down to 24 to 29 degrees with sun and some clouds.

What are you doing to beat the heat this summer? Tell us in the comments below!