American TV presenter about The Hague: “OMG, they don’t have phones here”

An American TV presenter went to The Hague and was completely startled by the city and its people.

Okay but, why exactly? Sure, The Hague is lovely with the Peace Palace, Scheveningen beach and all that. But is that reason enough to exclaim on American national TV: “DO WE HAVE TO MOVE TO THE HAGUE??”

Well, yes, because apparently, people in The Hague don’t use their phones. And we’re thinking…they don’t? 😂

Meeting Prince Harry in The Hague

American TV presenter Hoda Kotb, from the popular show TODAY with Hoda and Jenna, went to The Hague (Den Haag) to chat with Prince Harry about the upcoming 2022 Invictus Games.

Retelling her experience to co-host Jenna Bush Hager, Kotb was completely (and, like, totally) over the moon: “It’s the most beautiful, beautiful town.”

Kotb muses over the charm of The Hague’s winding streets, canals and houseboats. But the most striking of details? People don’t use their phones.

“They just chose not to use them”

Kotb walked into a flea market in The Hague and, apparently, not a single person (not ONE), had a phone in their hands “as if they’re gonna use it later.”

Instead, everybody was on bikes, eating ice cream or talking to one another. A real conversation, co-host Jenna exclaims.

Especially you girls, who, in America, only take selfies of themselves don’t compare at all to the superior, detached, phone-less existence of girls in The Hague.

What a story! But take it with a pinch of salt because we don’t know which parallel universe Hoda Kotb entered on her trip to the Netherlands but this tech-savvy nation is just as reliant on their phones as people are in the US.

We do, however, indeed bike everywhere. 🚴

Are you from the US and have made similar observations about Dutch people? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

