Amsterdam ranked as the third most attractive city for tourists!

Dutch doll houses illuminated and reflected along the canals of Amsterdam.

After the relaxation of travel measures in the Netherlands, Amsterdam is transforming back into that bustling tourist hotspot we all know and love! (Well, maybe not everyone).

Amsterdam was considered the third most attractive city for tourists in 2021, AT5 reports. Get ready for more and more tourists flocking back into the streets of the capital’s city centre! 🧳

While Amsterdam scored the third-place prize, Dubai came second with Paris at the top of the list. This ranking was carried out by the British research company Euromonitor as part of their annual list ‘Top 100 City Destinations.’ ✨

How did they calculate this?

Euromonitor based their research report on six key criteria points:

  • Economic and Business Performance
  • Tourism Performance
  • Tourism Infrastructure
  • Tourism Policy and Attractiveness
  • Health and Safety
  • Sustainability

The list for the top 100 city destinations looks at all these categories and creates a final ranking according to each city’s score. 💯

What makes Amsterdam such an attractive city?

CategoryAmsterdam’s position
Economic growth6th place
Tourism13th place 
Attractiveness10th place 
Safety51st place
Sustainability16th place 
Infrastructure24th place

According to these standards, Amsterdam is doing particularly well in both economic terms and tourism attractiveness. It placed sixth in global economic growth, not bad for those inflation rates, huh? 🤔

But, let’s not forget to mention that it placed 51st on the list for Health and Safety! That position is mainly due to the country’s reaction to the pandemic in terms of safety protocols.

And, it’s important to mention that Amsterdam is lacking in the sector for tourism infrastructure. Fancy an Airbnb in the Netherlands? Good luck finding one with zero room availability! 😅

On a more positive note, Amsterdam has been brought up to third place thanks to a decrease in unemployment rates, its improvement of bike paths, and its crowd management protocols in crowded places and/or during big events.

Not bad huh? But what can we say, it’s Amsterdam!

Do you agree with the study’s findings? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

